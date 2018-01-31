News

NBA: James Harden sets Rockets scoring record with 60 points

Omnisport
Omnisport /

James Harden set the Houston Rockets' all-time single-game scoring record with 60 points in Tuesday's 114-107 win over the Orlando Magic.

James Harden sets Rockets scoring record with 60 points

Harden's mammoth haul was also a career-high for the Rockets star in the NBA.

The six-time All-Star added 11 assists and 10 rebounds tallying his third triple-double of the season.

It was the first 60-point triple-double in NBA history.

Houston's guard is the 25th player in league history (including playoffs) with 60-plus points. It is the seventh time a player has scored 50-plus points in a triple-double.

According to Opta, the former Arizona State Sun Devil's third triple-double with 50-plus points is tied with Russell Westbrook for the most all-time.

Harden has now scored 50 or more points four times this season, all of which came without Chris Paul on the court.

However, the Rockets are just 2-2 when he scores 50 points.


