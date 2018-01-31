News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life

Evgeni Malkin scores 12th career hat trick

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Evgeni Malkin scores goals in bunches.

The Pittsburgh Penguins star has over 350 goals in his career, so it should come as no surprise that he is among the league leaders in hat tricks since debuting in the NHL in 2006. On Tuesday, Malkin scored three times in Pittsburgh's 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks to add to his hat trick total.

MORE: NHL Power Rankings

Malkin has scored three or more goals 12 times in regular season games, which is second among all NHL players since he played his first game in the league during the 2006-07 season. Only Alexander Ovechkin, with 19 hat tricks in that same span, has more.



With the Penguins trailing 2-1, Malkin got his first of Tuesday's goals just seconds before the buzzer sounded to end the second period. His one-timer to equalize sparked a four-goal run by Pittsburgh that eventually won the game, with Malkin accounting for three on his own. His second of the night was a similar opportunistic goal off a centering pass from a teammate, while his third was a quick shot from the slot into a empty net to seal the victory.



Malkin has scored 26 goals in 48 games this season.

Back To Top