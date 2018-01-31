NFL trade rumors: Chiefs trade Alex Smith to Redskins

The Chiefs have traded quarterback Alex Smith to the Redskins, according to the Kansas City Star.
In the meantime, Smith is likely going to the Redskins to take over as the starting quarterback. Washington has been in a stalemate with starting quarterback Kirk Cousins over his contract for the last three years, and this is a clear sign indicating the team is moving on from the 29-year-old as their QB.
The deal cannot be officially done until the beginning of the new season, which is March 14, but sources told the Star the trade is finalised and will proceed.
Smith's trade will pave the way for 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes to take over the starting quarterback job. The Chiefs traded up to acquire Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick out of Texas Tech.
Smith has been a reliable for the Chiefs going 50-26 in five years as Kansas City's starter. He threw 102 touchdown passes to just 33 interceptions. However, he won just one playoff game in five years posting a 1-4 record in the postseason.
Cousins went 24-23 in three years as the Redskins' sole starting quarterback, but he threw for more than 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in all three seasons.