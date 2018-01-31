NFL trade rumors: Chiefs trade Alex Smith to Redskins

The Chiefs have traded quarterback Alex Smith to the Redskins, according to the Kansas City Star.



In the meantime, Smith is likely going to the Redskins to take over as the starting quarterback. Washington has been in a stalemate with starting quarterback Kirk Cousins over his contract for the last three years, and this is a clear sign indicating the team is moving on from the 29-year-old as their QB.