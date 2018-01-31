DeMarcus Cousins on injury: 'No lie this s— sucks'

DeMarcus Cousins, frustrated by the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in a game Friday, shared his feelings in an emotional Twitter post Tuesday.

"No lie this s— sucks!," Cousins wrote. "I've never experienced an injury of this magnitude in my life, but with that being said nothing I've earned has ever come easy for me either! I've only gotten it the hard way and I don't expect things to change for me now. I'll overcome this as well and continue to prove. I want to thank everyone for all the love, prayers and positive energy sent my way. You are greatly appreciated! I'm also asking my supporters to join me on this journey back to playing the game I love. See you soon ... "

Cousins stuck the hashtag #TheResurgence on his tweet.

Cousins will miss the rest of the season with the Achilles injury. He is scheduled for surgery to repair the damage Wednesday.

The 6-11 center was having a career year before his injury, averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Just four days before his injury, Cousins became only the fifth player in NBA history to have a game with 40 or more points, 20 or more rebounds, and 10 or more assists, with a 44/24/10 line in a double-OT win against the Bulls.

