Governor asks Texas Rangers to investigate Karolyi Ranch

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has enlisted the Texas Rangers to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct at Karolyi Ranch, USA Gymnastics' former national training center located north of Houston.

Here is the top of a statement posted Tuesday on the governor's official website:

Governor Greg Abbott today requested that the Texas Rangers launch an investigation into the recent and shocking allegations of sexual assault of athletes at the Karolyi Ranch in Walker County. Karolyi Ranch previously served as the National Training Center for U.S.A. Gymnastics. In the last few weeks and months, multiple athletes have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse while training at the facility.

"The public statements made by athletes who previously trained at the Karolyi Ranch are gut-wrenching," writes Governor Abbott. "Those athletes, as well as all Texans, deserve to know that no stone is left unturned to ensure that the allegations are thoroughly vetted and the perpetrators and enablers of any such misconduct are brought to justice. The people of Texas demand, and the victims deserve, nothing less."

In his letter, Governor Abbott commends the Walker County Sheriff’s Office for its diligence in their ongoing investigation. He stated that because criminal action has been implicated across multiple jurisdictions and states, it is essential that the Texas Rangers work with the Walker County Sheriff Office to comprehensively investigate all potential criminal conduct.

The ranch — run by famed coaches Bela and Marta Karolyi — was recently closed following disgraced USA Gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar's conviction and sentencing in Michigan court on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Some of the more than 150 women who provided victim impact statements, many in person in court, were medal-winning U.S. Olympic gymnasts — including Aly Raisman — who allege that they were assaulted by Nassar at Karolyi Ranch, among other places.

Raisman's Olympic teammate, Simone Biles, also alleges that Nassar assaulted her at the facility near Huntsville, Texas., where parents were not allowed to stay with their teen-aged daughters.

USA Gymnastics ended its relationship with the ranch on Jan. 18 after Biles said "it is impossibly difficult" to return to the site to train.

Some gymnasts allege that verbal and psychological abuse by coaches at the training center offered Nassar the opportunity to play a sympathetic character, which Raisman characterized as his "grooming" the girls so he later could molest them.

The Karolyis have declined comment.

The USOC demanded and received the resignation of the entire USA Gymnastics board in the wake of Nassar's sentencing last week.

