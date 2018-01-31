SN exclusive: Mark Emmert calls allegations against him in Michigan State case 'a gross mischaracterization'

In a memo obtained by Sporting News and sent Monday to key NCAA stakeholders, NCAA president Mark Emmert fought back more forcefully against charges in a story by The Athletic that stated he had failed to deal with allegations of sexual assault at Michigan State when informed by an activist in 2010. Emmert called the article “a gross mischaracterization of the facts.”

Emmert wrote that the piece by The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach “implied that I and the NCAA were aware of the sexual abuses at Michigan State University in 2010 and did nothing about it. It is very important to me, and the Association, that you all know nothing could be further from the truth.”

Activist Katherine Redmond told Auerbach in a story published last week that she thought Emmert's willingness to meet with her early in his tenure as NCAA president suggested she might have an ally in her campaign against athlete violence.

“What I really got from the experience with Mark Emmert was, that governing body governs him,” Redmond said. “He met with me, which was great and I appreciated that. But the governing board has an awful lot of power. … It’s a strange setup. You do kind of get the fox guarding the hen house mentality. You do feel like the NCAA doesn’t like to do investigations because they like their relationships. I think Mark Emmert came in with the right tone but quickly realized, There’s not a lot I can do here.”

Emmert had sent a memo to the NCAA Board of Governors over the weekend defending his handling of the meeting with Redmond, saying he took her concerns “very seriously,” that the situations she cited were known and being investigated by proper authorities and insisting, “The assertion that I and the NCAA are not reporting crimes … is blatantly false.”

In Emmert’s memo to the board, he included a copy of a letter to Redmond in December 2010 thanking her for visiting Indianapolis and engaging in “our discussion about how to reinforce proper conduct by student-athletes and the student body at large.” He outlined several policies and programs that were active in the NCAA at the time. Redmond had requested the NCAA exert greater authority in investigating circumstances in which she alleged campus officials were covering up athlete crimes.

Emmert explained the NCAA’s sanctioning power to assure member schools were “properly investigating acts of harassment and violence on campuses” was inconsequential compared to the risk of jail time university personnel would face if it were true they covered up such events.

"We stand by Nicole’s story. Her story is 100 percent factual," Stewart Mandel, editor-in-chief of The All-American, told Sporting News. "There is no editorializing in it. Some of the things he is bringing up are not even in our story. There is no connection whatsoever between him and Larry Nassar in that story.

"We take great exception to him referring to our story as a mischaracterization of facts."

In Monday’s memo to members, Emmert attached a copy of the letter to the NCAA board. He reiterated that “the only reports of sexual misconduct that I was made aware of in 2010 were those that had been widely publicized and were already under investigation. In no case did I have knowledge of the heinous crimes of Dr. Nassar until they were reported in the media.”

He also included a copy of an Associated Press report on his board memo that, he said, “gets the facts right.”

Emmert, 65, has been president of the NCAA since November 2010, having previously served as president of the University of Washington and chancellor at LSU. He was paid more than $1.9 million by the NCAA in the calendar year 2015, according to tax filings by the organization.

He concluded his memo to NCAA members by stating, “To each of you I want to make one thing perfectly clear. I am deeply committed to making sure that the NCAA is a leader in the prevention of sexual assault on campuses. We have much work to do, as the events at MSU make clear. Misleading stories, like that from The Athletic, cannot distract us from that work.”

Here's the entire memo:

Colleagues,

You most likely saw reports over the weekend about a story written in The Athletic that implied that I and the NCAA were aware of the sexual abuses at Michigan State University in 2010 and did nothing about it. It is very important to me, and the Association, that you all know that nothing could be further from the truth.

I have made available, with the Chairman's approval, a letter I sent on Saturday to the NCAA Board of Governors. The letter was also sent to the presidential members of all three divisions' governance bodies. In it you will see that The Athletic's story is a gross mischaracterization of the facts. The only reports of sexual misconduct that I was made aware of in 2010 were those that had been widely publicized and were already under investigation. In no case did I have knowledge of the heinous crimes of Dr. Nassar until they were reported in the media.

For your information I have also included a copy of the subsequent story written by the Associated Press that has been widely reprinted and gets the facts right.

To each of you I want to make one thing perfectly clear. I am deeply committed to making sure that the NCAA is a leader in the prevention of sexual assault on campuses. We have much work to do, as the events at MSU make clear. Misleading stories, like that from The Athletic, cannot distract us from that work.

Thank you for all you do to support our students.

M.E.