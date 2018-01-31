Giants to hire Hal Hunter as new offensive line coach

New Giants head coach Pat Shurmur continues to build his coaching staff in New York.

A source told Sporting News that Hal Hunter will be the franchise’s new offensive line coach.

Hunter, 58, held the same position in Cleveland during the 2016 season. He was out of football in 2017.

Hunter served as the Chargers' offensive line coach from 2007-11 and added offensive coordinator responsibilities in 2012 for one season.

Hunter is now entrusted to bettering one of the NFL’s shakiest units in 2017 under previous head coach Ben McAdoo.