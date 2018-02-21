Snowboarding at the 2018 Winter Olympics: Schedule, Team USA roster, how to watch live

Snowboarding begins at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday, Feb. 9. This will be the sixth Winter Olympic games that feature the sport, as snowboarding made its Olympic debut in 1998.
The full schedule of snowboarding events features five men’s and five women’s events over a two-week span, concluding Friday, Feb. 23. The events are Slopestyle, Halfpipe, Snowboard Cross, Big Air and Parallel Giant Slalom.
Winter Olympics 2018: Snowboarding rosters
Team USA men's roster
Two-time gold medalist Shaun White qualified for his fourth Olympic Halfpipe competition with a perfect score in the men’s final of the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Aspen Snowmass on Jan. 13. White will be joined on the USA Men’s Snowboarding team by Jake Pates, Chris Corning, Ben Ferguson as well as Red Gerard, who is attempting to medal at 17 years old.
|Name
|Events
|Nick Baumgartner
|Snowboardcross
|Jonathan Cheever
|Snowboardcross
|Chris Corning
|Slopestyle, Big Air
|Mick Dierdorff
|Snowboardcross
|Ben Ferguson
|Halfpipe
|Red Gerard
|Slopestyle, Big Air
|Chase Josey
|Halfpipe
|Hagen Kearney
|Snowboardcross
|Kyle Mack
|Slopestyle, Big Air
|AJ Muss
|Parallel Giant Slalom
|Jake Pates
|Halfpipe
|Ryan Stassel
|Slopestyle, Big Air
|Mike Trapp
|Parallel Giant Slalom
|Shaun White
|Halfpipe
Team USA women's roster
Gold medalists Jamie Anderson (2014, Slopestyle) and Kelly Clark (2002, Halfpipe) along with first-time Olympians Jules Marino and Chloe Kim are four female snowboarders to watch. Kim made headlines in 2014 by posting scores in the Halfpipe high enough to qualify for the Sochi Olympic Games but could not compete due to being too young at 13. Now 17, Kim is primed to begin a potentially historic Olympic career in Pyeongchang.
|Name
|Events
|Jamie Anderson
|Slopestyle, Big Air
|Kelly Clark
|Halfpipe
|Arielle Gold
|Halfpipe
|Faye Gulini
|Snowboardcross
|Lindsey Jacobellis
|Snowboardcross
|Jessika Jenson
|Slopestyle, Big Air
|Chloe Kim
|Halfpipe
|Hailey Langland
|Slopestyle, Big Air
|Rosie Mancari
|Snowboardcross
|Julia Marino
|Slopestyle, Big Air
|Maddie Mastro
|Halfpipe
|Meghan Tierney
|Snowboardcross
How to watch Olympic snowboarding live
Here is all you need to know in order to follow Snowboarding at the 2018 Olympic Games, including a schedule for each event and their respective qualified U.S. athletes of note.
Most events will be broadcast on NBC and NBC Sports, with additional coverage coming on CNBC and the USA Network. Events can also be streamed on NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com as well as the NBC Sports app. You can also stream the Winter Olympics live on FuboTV and get a seven-day free trial.
Winter Olympics 2018: Snowboarding events schedule
Here is the full schedule of events for snowboarding at the Winter Olympics. All times Eastern.
|Friday, Feb. 9
|Men’s snowboard slopestyle qualifying – 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|Men’s snowboard slopestyle final – 8 p.m.
|Women’s snowboard slopestyle qualifying – 11:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Feb. 11
|Women’s snowboard slopestyle final – 8 p.m.
|Women’s snowboard halfpipe qualifying – 11:30 p.m.
|Monday, Feb. 12
|Women’s snowboard halfpipe final – 8 p.m.
|Men’s snowboard halfpipe qualifying – 11 p.m.
|Men’s snowboard halfpipe final – 8:30 p.m.
|Wednesday Feb. 14
|Men’s snowboard cross seeding runs – 9 p.m.
|Men’s snowboard cross elimination heats, quarterfinals, semifinals, finals – 11:30 p.m.
|Thursday, Feb. 15
|Women’s snowboard cross seeding runs – 8 p.m.
|Women’s snowboard cross elimination heats, quarterfinals, semifinals, finals – 10:15 p.m.
|Sunday, Feb. 18
|Women’s snowboard big air qualifying – 7:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
|Men’s snowboard big air qualifying – 7:30 p.m.
|Wednesday Feb. 21
|Women’s parallel giant slalom qualifying runs – 10 p.m.
|Men’s parallel giant slalom qualifying runs – 10 p.m.
|Thursday, Feb. 22
|Women’s snowboard big air final – 7:30 p.m.
|Friday, Feb. 23
|Men’s snowboard big air final – 8 p.m.
|Women’s parallel giant slalom elimination races, finals – 10 p.m.
|Men’s parallel giant slalom elimination races, finals – 10 p.m.