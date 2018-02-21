News

Snowboarding at the 2018 Winter Olympics: Schedule, Team USA roster, how to watch live

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Snowboarding begins at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday, Feb. 9. This will be the sixth Winter Olympic games that feature the sport, as snowboarding made its Olympic debut in 1998.

The full schedule of snowboarding events features five men’s and five women’s events over a two-week span, concluding Friday, Feb. 23. The events are Slopestyle, Halfpipe, Snowboard Cross, Big Air and Parallel Giant Slalom.

MORE: Watch the Winter Olympics live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)


Winter Olympics 2018: Snowboarding rosters


Team USA men's roster


Two-time gold medalist Shaun White qualified for his fourth Olympic Halfpipe competition with a perfect score in the men’s final of the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Aspen Snowmass on Jan. 13. White will be joined on the USA Men’s Snowboarding team by Jake Pates, Chris Corning, Ben Ferguson as well as Red Gerard, who is attempting to medal at 17 years old.


Name Events
Nick Baumgartner Snowboardcross
Jonathan Cheever Snowboardcross
Chris Corning Slopestyle, Big Air
Mick Dierdorff Snowboardcross
Ben Ferguson Halfpipe
Red Gerard Slopestyle, Big Air
Chase Josey Halfpipe
Hagen Kearney Snowboardcross
Kyle Mack Slopestyle, Big Air
AJ Muss Parallel Giant Slalom
Jake Pates Halfpipe
Ryan Stassel Slopestyle, Big Air
Mike Trapp Parallel Giant Slalom
Shaun White Halfpipe

Team USA women's roster


Gold medalists Jamie Anderson (2014, Slopestyle) and Kelly Clark (2002, Halfpipe) along with first-time Olympians Jules Marino and Chloe Kim are four female snowboarders to watch. Kim made headlines in 2014 by posting scores in the Halfpipe high enough to qualify for the Sochi Olympic Games but could not compete due to being too young at 13. Now 17, Kim is primed to begin a potentially historic Olympic career in Pyeongchang.

MORE: Watch out for Jules Marino in the Winter Games


Name Events
Jamie Anderson Slopestyle, Big Air
Kelly Clark Halfpipe
Arielle Gold Halfpipe
Faye Gulini Snowboardcross
Lindsey Jacobellis Snowboardcross
Jessika Jenson Slopestyle, Big Air
Chloe Kim Halfpipe
Hailey Langland Slopestyle, Big Air
Rosie Mancari Snowboardcross
Julia Marino Slopestyle, Big Air
Maddie Mastro Halfpipe
Meghan Tierney Snowboardcross

How to watch Olympic snowboarding live


Here is all you need to know in order to follow Snowboarding at the 2018 Olympic Games, including a schedule for each event and their respective qualified U.S. athletes of note.

Most events will be broadcast on NBC and NBC Sports, with additional coverage coming on CNBC and the USA Network. Events can also be streamed on NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com as well as the NBC Sports app. You can also stream the Winter Olympics live on FuboTV and get a seven-day free trial.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2018 Winter Games


Winter Olympics 2018: Snowboarding events schedule

Thursday, Feb. 15

Here is the full schedule of events for snowboarding at the Winter Olympics. All times Eastern.


Friday, Feb. 9
Men’s snowboard slopestyle qualifying – 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 10
Men’s snowboard slopestyle final – 8 p.m.
Women’s snowboard slopestyle qualifying – 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 11
Women’s snowboard slopestyle final – 8 p.m.
Women’s snowboard halfpipe qualifying – 11:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 12
Women’s snowboard halfpipe final – 8 p.m.
Men’s snowboard halfpipe qualifying – 11 p.m.
Men’s snowboard halfpipe final – 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday Feb. 14
Men’s snowboard cross seeding runs – 9 p.m.
Men’s snowboard cross elimination heats, quarterfinals, semifinals, finals – 11:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 15
Women’s snowboard cross seeding runs – 8 p.m.
Women’s snowboard cross elimination heats, quarterfinals, semifinals, finals – 10:15 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 18
Women’s snowboard big air qualifying – 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Men’s snowboard big air qualifying – 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday Feb. 21
Women’s parallel giant slalom qualifying runs – 10 p.m.
Men’s parallel giant slalom qualifying runs – 10 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 22
Women’s snowboard big air final – 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 23
Men’s snowboard big air final – 8 p.m.
Women’s parallel giant slalom elimination races, finals – 10 p.m.
Men’s parallel giant slalom elimination races, finals – 10 p.m.

