Snowboarding begins at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday, Feb. 9. This will be the sixth Winter Olympic games that feature the sport, as snowboarding made its Olympic debut in 1998.

Snowboarding at the 2018 Winter Olympics: Schedule, Team USA roster, how to watch live

The full schedule of snowboarding events features five men’s and five women’s events over a two-week span, concluding Friday, Feb. 23. The events are Slopestyle, Halfpipe, Snowboard Cross, Big Air and Parallel Giant Slalom.

Winter Olympics 2018: Snowboarding rosters

Team USA men's roster

Two-time gold medalist Shaun White qualified for his fourth Olympic Halfpipe competition with a perfect score in the men’s final of the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Aspen Snowmass on Jan. 13. White will be joined on the USA Men’s Snowboarding team by Jake Pates, Chris Corning, Ben Ferguson as well as Red Gerard, who is attempting to medal at 17 years old.

Name Events Nick Baumgartner Snowboardcross Jonathan Cheever Snowboardcross Chris Corning Slopestyle, Big Air Mick Dierdorff Snowboardcross Ben Ferguson Halfpipe Red Gerard Slopestyle, Big Air Chase Josey Halfpipe Hagen Kearney Snowboardcross Kyle Mack Slopestyle, Big Air AJ Muss Parallel Giant Slalom Jake Pates Halfpipe Ryan Stassel Slopestyle, Big Air Mike Trapp Parallel Giant Slalom Shaun White Halfpipe

Team USA women's roster

Gold medalists Jamie Anderson (2014, Slopestyle) and Kelly Clark (2002, Halfpipe) along with first-time Olympians Jules Marino and Chloe Kim are four female snowboarders to watch. Kim made headlines in 2014 by posting scores in the Halfpipe high enough to qualify for the Sochi Olympic Games but could not compete due to being too young at 13. Now 17, Kim is primed to begin a potentially historic Olympic career in Pyeongchang.

Name Events Jamie Anderson Slopestyle, Big Air Kelly Clark Halfpipe Arielle Gold Halfpipe Faye Gulini Snowboardcross Lindsey Jacobellis Snowboardcross Jessika Jenson Slopestyle, Big Air Chloe Kim Halfpipe Hailey Langland Slopestyle, Big Air Rosie Mancari Snowboardcross Julia Marino Slopestyle, Big Air Maddie Mastro Halfpipe Meghan Tierney Snowboardcross

How to watch Olympic snowboarding live

Here is all you need to know in order to follow Snowboarding at the 2018 Olympic Games, including a schedule for each event and their respective qualified U.S. athletes of note.

Most events will be broadcast on NBC and NBC Sports, with additional coverage coming on CNBC and the USA Network. Events can also be streamed on NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com as well as the NBC Sports app. You can also stream the Winter Olympics live on FuboTV and get a seven-day free trial.

Winter Olympics 2018: Snowboarding events schedule

