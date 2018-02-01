John Wall injury update: Wizards G has knee procedure, out 6-8 weeks

Wizards All-Star point guard John Wall underwent an arthroscopic procedure Wednesday to a clean up his persistently sore left knee and will be sidelined for approximately six to eight weeks, the team announced.



John Wall injury update: Wizards All-Star G (sore knee) sees surgeon Injury Update:



John Wall underwent an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his left knee today. He's expected to miss approximately six to eight weeks and will begin the rehabilitation process immediately.



Press Release: https://t.co/xNwmQKHT7S

— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 31, 2018



The procedure, which went as expected, will keep Wall out of February's All-Star Game. The arthroscopy was performed at the Cleveland Clinic Marymount by Dr. Richard D. Parker, the orthopedic surgeon who did Wall’s two knee surgeries in May 2016 and also consulted with him in November, when he initially was injured.

Since then, the knee had been intermittently sore and was bothersome enough Monday that Wall met with team doctors, underwent an MRI and traveled to Cleveland to seek more medical advice, the Washington Post reported.

The on-and-off nature of Wall's pain had given him and the team some hope. When the knee felt good, Wall looked like the five-time All-Star he is. The problem: When the knee was sore, he was, according to the Post, "a pedestrian point guard who routinely struggles to stay in front of his matchups and settles for jump shots."

Brooks revealed that Wall needed to have the knee drained “a few times,” most recently “maybe a few weeks ago.” Wall thus far has missed 11 games because of the knee and 13 overall this season.

And while Brooks had hoped for the best, he said earlier this week that he would be ready for another extended stretch without Wall.

“We’ve done it before, so I know what it looks like," the coach said.

In 37 games, Wall is averaging 19.4 points and 9.3 assists in 34.3 minutes. In his absence, the Wizards, 28-22 and fifth in the Eastern Conference, likely will split the lead guard's minutes between second-year player Tomas Satoransky and Tim Frazier, the Post reported, and lean on shooting guard Bradley Beal (23.9 ppg) for more offense.