



Ranking Super Bowl-winning head coaches, from the legendary to the lucky



Ranking Super Bowl-winning head coaches, from the legendary to the lucky On a list of men who have won the Super Bowl and lifted the Lombardi Trophy — or, in one case, had it named for him — there are no bad coaches. There are some who are better than others, though. The Sporting News ranking of coaches who've won the Super Bowl demonstrates how hard it is to win this thing even a single time, how really tough it is to get more than one crack at it and how challenging it can be to hold a job even after winning the most prestigious championship in American sports.



1

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots



Super Bowl victories: 5

Super Bowl defeats: 3

Career playoff record: 27-11

Career regular season: 250-118



It was tempting to keep Belichick off the top line because of the Spygate scandal, and he’s also taking a curious trip into Bud Grant/Marv Levy territory — the difference being he still has won way more Super Bowls than he has lost. Perhaps if Bill Walsh hadn’t chosen to retire from the 49ers with the organization still performing at a Super Bowl level there might have been a stronger case for another. But no one’s been to more of these games and won more of them than Belichick. No one's performed at such an extraordinary level for so long. No one reached the pinnacle of the game as often. It has helped to have been connected with an all-time great quarterback throughout his time as Patriots coach. But Belichick was in charge as New England discovered Tom Brady in the unlikeliest place — the sixth round of the draft — and developed him into a game-changing superstar.



2

Joe Gibbs, Washington Redskins



Super Bowl victories: 3

Super Bowl defeats: 1

Career playoff record: 17-7

Career regular season: 154-94 What separated Gibbs from many of the greats was the ability to not only achieve his Super Bowl triumphs without an elite quarterback, but to do it with three different QBs. As hard it is to believe after five decades in which so many at the position became synonymous with their teams’ championships, Gibbs coached the Skins to the 1982 championship with Joe Theismann at the controls, had Doug Williams take over for Jay Schroeder a half-dozen years later and throw 340 yards against Denver, and then won his last in 1991 with Mark Rypien behind center. Gibbs’ best teams were dominant teams; he wasn’t one to take a 9-7 squad on a stunning Super Bowl run. His three champs were a combined 33-7.



3

Chuck Noll, Pittsburgh Steelers



Super Bowl victories: 4

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 16-8

Career regular season: 193-148-1 The Steelers of the 1970s represent the NFL’s greatest dynasty, superseding the ‘60s Packers because the league had grown so much larger and still outlasting the Patriots of the 21st century because their excellence comprised an entire group of players and not a single player-coach tandem. All of Noll’s four Super Bowls were won with Terry Bradshaw at quarterback, but the team changed significantly over the course of that decade as rules changed to enhance the passing game and to make Mel Blount’s physical style of cornerbacking more difficult to execute. The Steelers also had to overcome perhaps the greatest group of adversaries: The Dolphins, Raiders and Cowboys all won their own ‘70s Super Bowls, and the talented Houston Oilers always found Pittsburgh in their way. MORE: Ranking Super Bowl MVPs



4

Bill Walsh, San Francisco 49ers



Super Bowl victories: 3

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 10-4

Career regular season: 92-59-1 Walsh reinvented the game of football during the 1980s, unleashing the potential of the passing game to control the clock and frustrate defenses instead of merely being used to search for periodic big plays. His West Coast offense, in the masterful hands of Joe Montana, kept drives alive and the 49ers’ defense fresh. Because of his aptitude for offense, and perhaps because it’s hard to look intimidating in the team’s colors, Walsh’s defenses rarely were appreciated for their proficiency. Had he remained in place longer rather than choosing to retire at age 57 — the 49ers won the next year’s title and again five years after that — he might have stood as the greatest coach of the Super Bowl era.



5

Vince Lombardi, Green Bay Packers



Super Bowl victories: 2

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 9-1

Career regular season: 96-34-6 Lombardi would likely rank higher on a list of the NFL’s greatest all-time coaches, but only three of his 10 seasons fit into the Super Bowl era. Of course, he helped launch that era with the final two of his championship Packers teams, including the 1967 squad that prevailed against Dallas in a second straight NFL title game and then dominated Oakland in the Super Bowl. His opportunity to win more championships and retire with even more greatness achieved was lost when he was diagnosed with late-stage colon cancer after just a single winning season in Washington, at age 57.



6

Don Shula, Miami Dolphins



Super Bowl victories: 2

Super Bowl defeats: 4

Career playoff record: 19-17

Career regular season: 328-156-6 Shula lost as many Super Bowls as any coach, ever, but he won more than most. He also was on the opposite sideline of the most infamous defeat, when his Baltimore Colts were favored by more than two touchdowns — as much as 20 points some places — but lost Super Bowl III to the New York Jets. Getting to the Super Bowl a half-dozen times is not easy, though, no matter how long a coach persists in the job. And it remains an amazing achievement to complete a 17-0 season, which Shula and his Dolphins did with their 14-7 victory over Washington in Super Bowl VII. MORE: "Biggest" Super Bowl plays of all time



7

Tom Landry, Dallas Cowboys



Super Bowl victories: 2

Super Bowl defeats: 3

Career playoff record: 36-20

Career regular season: 250-162-6 After coaching the Cowboys to defeat in what may still be the greatest Super Bowl, their 35-31 loss to the Steelers, Landry coached a decade without making it that far. Dallas lost three straight times in the NFC title game, including a one-pointer to the burgeoning San Francisco dynasty. It shows how tough this business can be. He got the Cowboys to the ultimate stage, though, five times in the 1970s, and they won in ’71 and ’77. It was his misfortune to field some of his best teams at the same time the Steelers were rampaging with the Steel Curtain; the combined margin of his two Super Bowl defeats to them: eight points.



8

Bill Parcells, New York Giants



Super Bowl victories: 2

Super Bowl defeats: 1

Career playoff record: 19-11

Career regular season: 172-130-1 Among the greatest NFL coaches, Parcells is unusual in that he changed teams so often. Noll, Landry, Walsh and Gibbs worked for only one team as head coach. Parcells was in charge of four different teams, and he had big seasons at every stop. He made at least the conference championship game at three of them, and the Super Bowl at two. He acknowledges it was his “headstrong” manner that led him to leave New England after reaching Super Bowl XXXI and losing to the Packers; however, it might have been the same quality that drove the Giants to build their gamebreaking defense and earn Super Bowl victories over Denver and Buffalo.



9

Tom Coughlin, New York Giants



Super Bowl victories: 2

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 19-12

Career regular season: 170-150 Coughlin might be the most underrated coach in NFL history, although some of that resulted from his own struggle to sustain regular-season success. Coughlin had seven losing seasons in 20 years. However, the coach who built the Jacksonville Jaguars from expansion team to AFC title game participant in just two years, and then to a 14-2 regular season two years later — that guy had something special. He also remains the only person to defeat Belichick in a Super Bowl, which might be his greatest achievement of all. MORE: Ranking best teams that lost in Super Bowl



10

Mike Shanahan, Denver Broncos



Super Bowl victories: 2

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 8-6

Career regular season: 170-138 Shanahan’s abbreviated start as a head coach with the Raiders — he lasted just 20 games and was fired at age 37 — wound up doing little damage to his legacy and probably helped prepare him for the good fortune of taking over in Denver with John Elway still capable of performing at a peak level and Terrell Davis healthy enough to dominate. He took the 1997 Broncos from the wild-card round to an upset victory over Brett Favre’s Packers, and then to all-out dominance the following season and a two-touchdown win over Atlanta. He only got close once more, however, losing the AFC title game at home at the end of the 2005 season.



11

Jimmy Johnson, Dallas Cowboys



Super Bowl victories: 2

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 9-4

Career regular season: 80-64 Who knows how many Super Bowls we’d have seen Johnson win if he and owner Jerry Jones had been able to get along? We have to figure at least one more, because the Cowboys managed to win Super Bowl XXX in far less capable hands. Johnson’s two Cowboys champions obliterated the competition, winning their titles by a combined 52 points.



12

John Madden, Oakland Raiders



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 9-7

Career regular season: 103-32 Madden coached only 10 years before becoming beloved as a broadcaster on television, retiring by his choice to spend more time with his family and address health issues that likely resulted from the stress of the job. His teams lost five AFC championship games, two by a single score, but one broke through in the 1976 season and went on to blast the Vikings at the Rose Bowl, 32-14. MORE: 10 best Super Bowl performances by QBs



13

Weeb Ewbank, New York Jets



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 4-1

Career regular season: 140-139 The majority of Ewbank’s career preceded the Super Bowl era, and he won two NFL Championships in the late 1950s as coach of the Baltimore Colts franchise. He later dealt that franchise its most humiliating defeat aside from the arrival of the Mayflower vans. Joe Namath has always gotten the greatest amount of credit for the upset of the Colts in Super Bowl III, but Ewbank’s defense held them to a single touchdown and forced five turnovers.



14

George Seifert, San Francisco 49ers



Super Bowl victories: 2

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 10-5

Career regular season: 114-62 It’s hard not to underrate Seifert’s work as an NFL head coach because the 49ers machine was built by Walsh, because management thought so little of him as to dismiss him following a 12-4 season and because he failed when he got a shot at reviving his career in Carolina. But Seifert had to manage the transition from Joe Montana to Steve Young, which led to the victory in Super Bowl XXIX. And he recorded double-digit wins in each of his eight San Francisco seasons.



15

Mike Holmgren, Green Bay Packers



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 2

Career playoff record: 13-11

Career regular season: 161-111 Holmgren wanted a chance to run his own show, and it was hard to say no to a bunch of money, so he left Green Bay after an 11-5 season that ended with Brett Favre still short of his 30th birthday. This was just a year after the two had gotten to the Super Bowl and lost by a touchdown to Denver, and just two years after they’d combined to lead the Packers to a two-TD win over New England. Holmgren did get Seattle to Super Bowl XL, and to the playoffs in five consecutive seasons. MORE: 10 worst Super Bowl performances by QBs



16

Tony Dungy, Indianapolis Colts



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 9-10

Career regular season: 139-69 The first African-American coach to win a Super Bowl not only had to break through barriers to get there, he also had to build a defense to support Peyton Manning’s overall wizardry — and find a way to get Manning to avoid his periodic playoff meltdowns long enough to win it all. (Manning threw 17 interceptions to 21 touchdowns in playoff games under Dungy.)



17

Tom Flores, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders



Super Bowl victories: 2

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 8-3

Career regular season: 97-87 Flores did a wonderful job with the roster he inherited from John Madden, but he is another coach who managed to win championships without world-class quarterback play. It still is hard to believe the Raiders won twice with Jim Plunkett in that position after he’d been dismissed as a bust following nearly a decade combined in New England and San Francisco.



18

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 1

Career playoff record: 8-7

Career regular season: 116-60 Tomlin’s sometimes loose public approach to player discipline does not fit well with the football fan mentality, which seems to prefer a militaristic approach. But it worked well enough to result in a Super Bowl win in his second season, after the team survived one of the most challenging schedules in the league’s history. He is one of two coaches ever to make it through 11 seasons without recording a losing record. MORE: Worst Super Bowl MVP whiffs



19

Hank Stram, Kansas City Chiefs



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 1

Career playoff record: 5-3

Career regular season: 131-97-10 In addition to his two Super Bowl appearances and the victory over what had seemed a very impressive Minnesota Vikings team — the Vikes went 12-2 and beat Cleveland by nearly three touchdowns in the NFL championship game — Stram also won an AFL title with the Dallas Texans before the Super Bowl era began. He also was caught on tape during the Minnesota game by an NFL Films crew issuing one of the most quoted lines in the league’s history: “It’s like stealing.”



20

Mike McCarthy, Green Bay Packers



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 10-8

Career regular season: 121-70-1 McCarthy’s position on this perhaps ought to be higher, because he should have seen the inside of the Super Bowl more often with the dazzling Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Perhaps it ought to be lower, because, you know, that whole Aaron Rodgers thing. McCarthy has been a consistent winner, though, and jumping on Pittsburgh early in Super Bowl XLV and resisting a final drive delivered the franchise’s fourth championship of the era.



21

Bill Cowher, Pittsburgh Steelers



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 1

Career playoff record: 12-9

Career regular season: 149-90-1 Cowher didn’t get his Super Bowl until the end of his coaching career approached. He lost four conference championship games at home, the first three by a combined 14 points. He was pretty close to a career in the stratosphere, including a competitive defeat in Super Bowl XXX against Dallas’ 1990s dynasty. His ability to acclimate young quarterback Ben Roethlisberger quickly, and a defense that was building toward dominance, helped secure a Super Bowl victory over Seattle in February 2006. MORE: Ranking all 51 Super Bowl winners



22

Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 1

Career playoff record: 10-7

Career regular season: 112-79-1 We might be looking at Carroll a lot differently were it not for a single play call from Super Bowl XLIX. Having dominated Denver in winning the championship in the 2013 season, the Seahawks had the glorious opportunity to join the short list of teams to win consecutive titles when they arrived in a second-and-goal situation from the 1-yard line with 24 seconds left in a game they trailed New England by four points. We all know what happened. Seattle called for a pass — not just a pass, but a pass into traffic over the middle — and Malcolm Butler intercepted the ball. It’s perhaps the most infamous play call in Super Bowl history.



23

John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 10-5

Career regular season: 94-66 Harbaugh has the unusual distinction of owning a Super Bowl victory over his brother, Jim, who was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers when the two met to decide the championship of the 2012 season. Harbaugh is a clever coach who is among the few to do reasonably well against New England’s Bill Belichick, with three victories in eight meetings this decade. But after reaching the playoffs his first five seasons, Harbaugh’s Ravens have missed in four of the past five.



24

Mike Ditka, Chicago Bears



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 6-6

Career regular season: 121-95 After building the Bears masterfully toward their astonishing 1985 season — and the 46-10 destruction of the Patriots in the Super Bowl — Ditka wasn’t able to keep them near that level of dominance. The successor to that championship team went 14-2 but stumbled in a divisional playoff game against Washington. Ditch’s teams did make seven playoff appearances, with double-digit wins in each of those seasons, and they reached the 1988 NFC championship game before losing to San Francisco. MORE: Most unlikely Super Bowl-winning QBs



25

Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 7-5

Career regular season: 105-71 Payton’s path toward coaching immortality was interrupted by the Bountygate scandal that led to him being suspended for the 2012 season — directly in the middle of a run of four seasons of double-digit wins that included the 2009 championship and two other years of playoff advancement. Only once in his career has Payton failed to win at least a game upon making the playoffs. His offense helped assure Drew Brees would become an all-time great.



26

Dick Vermeil, St. Louis Rams/Philadelphia Eagles



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 1

Career playoff record: 6-5

Career regular season: 120-109 There isn't much doubt that Vermeil’s career didn't quite reach the level of his extraordinary ability — even though it included a Super Bowl victory and two appearances. That’s how gifted he was. But two years after making the 1980 Super Bowl and losing to Oakland while with Philadelphia, he declared he was burned out and retired from coaching. He meant it, too. He stayed away for 15 years before accepting the Rams job and unleashing the Greatest Show on Turf, the Kurt Warner-led offense that resulted in his one championship. The team was good enough to repeat, but Vermeil retired again, resurfacing two years later with the Chiefs but producing just one playoff trip in five years in Kansas City.



27

Jon Gruden, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 5-4

Career regular season: 95-81 What’s odd about Gruden’s career is that it almost seems winning the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay ruined it. To that point, he was a rising coach with three playoff appearances, one AFC championship game loss and the Lombardi Trophy awarded to 2002 season’s champion. Over the next six years, he made the playoffs twice, reached double-digit victories once and recorded three losing seasons. One imagines Oakland is hoping it hired the pre-Super Bowl Gruden given how much money he’ll be paid to coach the Raiders.



28

Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 3-0

Career regular season: 20-12 This isn’t really a fair ranking, because it can’t be. Is Pederson a better coach than John Harbaugh or Mike McCarthy? It’s impossible to say. They’ve been at it for a decade or more. He's done the job for two seasons. It’s possible he’ll turn the Eagles into the Patriots of the East — no, wait, that’s already taken. OK, then the Patriots of the Mid-Atlantic. It’s unlikely, but not impossible, he could end up watching his career deflate the way Jon Gruden's did after his Bucs won the Super Bowl in 2002. What we know about Pederson is he's got a superb offensive mind and that his players appear to appreciate playing for him. That probably will not change now that they’ve all discovered what excellence tastes like. But that’s the challenge.



29

Brian Billick, Baltimore Ravens



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 5-3

Career regular season: 80-64 Billick’s record of success as Ravens coach makes it a bit of a surprise that he never returned to take control of another NFL team after they let him go following the 2007 season. After all, he did win a Super Bowl with Trent Dilfer as quarterback; it wasn’t really his fault the team subsequently attempted to build an offense around Kyle Boller. Billick’s 2000 Ravens are ranked with the greatest defenses in NFL history, so good they allowed a combined 23 points in four postseason games.



30

Gary Kubiak, Denver Broncos



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 5-2

Career regular season: 82-75 Kubiak took over the Houston Texans after four difficult years as an expansion franchise and gradually constructed a playoff team, advancing in both 2011 and ’12. But when the 2013 team collapsed to a 2-11 record, he was fired. It was the best career move he ever made. Because when Denver’s management team was looking for the right guy to push the Broncos forward after John Fox’s squad lost badly in the 2013 Super Bowl and then did a one-and-out in the 2014 playoffs, Kubiak got the call. And, in his first season, he led the Broncos to the championship. Unfortunately, health issues led to him stepping away from the sideline and into a front office position following the 2016 season.



31

Don McCafferty, Baltimore Colts



Super Bowl victories: 1

Super Bowl defeats: 0

Career playoff record: 5-2

Career regular season: 82-75 McCafferty had one of the most curious — and tragic — head coaching careers of all. He won the Super Bowl in his first season, leading the Colts to a 16-13 victory over the Cowboys following an 11-2-1 debut season. His second team reached the AFC championship game. His third year, with the team at 1-4, he was ordered by his GM to bench legendary quarterback Johnny Unitas. McCafferty would not; he lost his job. He coached only one more year, in Detroit, then died during the offseason of a heart attack at age 53.