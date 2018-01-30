News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
More misery for Smith as Aussies get humiliated
More misery for Smith as Aussies get thumped

Juventus winger Cuadrado out for another month after groin surgery

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Juventus expect Juan Cuadrado to be out of action for at least another month after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

Juventus winger Cuadrado out for another month after groin surgery

Juventus winger Cuadrado out for another month after groin surgery

Cuadrado will miss the first leg of Juve's Champions League last-16 tie with Tottenham on February 13 but has a chance of returning to action in time for March 7's second leg.

The Colombia international, who has scored three Serie A goals in 11 starts this season, has already been out for five weeks.

"Juan Cuadrado underwent surgery today [Tuesday] on a long-standing groin problem," a Juve statement read.

"Upon returning to Italy the player will immediately start his rehabilitation programme, with a period of about 30 days rest being foreseen as necessary before he returns to training."

Juve, on an eight-match winning streak in all competitions, travel to Atalanta for the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday.

Back To Top