Manchester United January transfer news LIVE: Beckham wants Zlatan to stay at Old Trafford

David Beckham wants Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay at Manchester United amid reported interest from the LA Galaxy.

"No matter how you talk about him, he's one of the best players, one of the best people, and if he comes to this league at some point it would be great," Beckham told ESPN . "But at the moment he's a Manchester United player and I'm happy about that, and I want him to stay there. But at some point he might come here."

Cristante keeps Man Utd door open

On-loan Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante has refused to rule out a summer move to the Premier League amid talk of interest from Manchester United.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one the most promising talents in Italian football, with a senior international debut made in October 2017, and has previously expressed a desire to test himself in England.

Man Utd & Barca monitor Monaco prospect

Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona are among the clubs monitoring Monaco prospect Benoit Badiashile, according to Foot Mercato.

The Red Devils are said to have already made an offer last summer for the 16-year-old centre-back, who has also drawn interest from Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

Red Devils lead Vidal hunt

Manchester United currently lead the chase for Bayern Munich midfielder and are expected to do a deal in the summer, reports Bild.

Chelsea have long been linked with the Chile international, but the Red Devils have now joined the chase and surged to the front of the queue.

Bayern are prepared to part with the 30-year-old in the next window as they are set to welcome Leon Goretzka onto their books.

Mourinho wants one more

Jose Mourinho is eager to complete one more deal before the January deadline passes, according to The Transfer Window Podcast.

The Red Devils have acquired Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal during the winter window, but they remain keen on bringing in another midfielder.

Lucas travels to London complete Spurs move

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura is travelling to London to complete a £25 million move to Tottenham, Goal understands.

The winger is not in PSG boss Unai Emery’s plans, with the manager telling the attacker to find a new club due to lack of available playing time.

While Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked to Lucas, Lucas is headed to London to undergo a medical at Spurs that will take place Tuesday.

Man Utd won't block Ibra exit

Jose Mourinho will not prevent Zlatan Ibrahimovic from leaving Manchester United if the Swedish striker expresses a desire to move on.

The 36-year-old frontman has struggled to fully recover from knee ligament surgery since linking back up with the Red Devils.

He is now being heavily linked with MLS side the LA Galaxy and Jose Mourinho will clear the path for a move if he wishes to head to America.

No Man Utd exit thoughts for Mata

Juan Mata is happy at Manchester United and is not thinking about leaving the club following the signing of Alexis Sanchez.

The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a return to Valencia, but United are expected to trigger a one-year option in his deal.

Ibrahimovic nears Galaxy move

The LA Galaxy are closing in on a move for Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to ESPN FC .

United's recent addition of Alexis Sanchez has further limited Ibrahimovic's prospects for playing time, opening up the possibility that the Sweden international will head to MLS.

The Galaxy reportedly would not use one of their big-money designated player slots on Ibrahimovic, whose salary could be augmented by sponsors or other outside sources.

Gala consider new Fellaini approach

Galatasaray could come back in for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini before the close of the transfer window, reports the Manchester Evening News .

Badou Ndiaye could be on his way out of the Turkish club after the Stoke City target was left out of Galatasaray’s squad to face Osmanlispor on Sunday.

If Ndiaye leaves, then Galatasaray are reportedly ready to make a fresh approach for Fellaini, who is out of contract at United at the end of the season.

De Gea 'very happy' at Man Utd

David de Gea has revealed that he is "very happy" at Manchester United despite transfer links with Real Madrid.

The Spaniard has long been linked with a move to Zinedine Zidane's side, who are reportedly ready to try to land the 27-year-old again in the summer, but he remains happy with life at Old Trafford.

