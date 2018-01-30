NFL: Eagles RB Sproles leaning towards returning for 13th season

Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles played in just three games this season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, but he is not yet ready for retirement.

Eagles RB Sproles leaning towards returning for 13th season

Sproles, 34, told NFL.com that he is "leaning" towards returning for a 13th NFL season despite the injury and his age. He said that he wants to "go out on his own terms".

Selected in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft, Sproles has 3,366 total rushing yards with 22 touchdowns, and 4,656 receiving yards with 30 more touchdowns.

The Eagles are set to take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Sproles began the season as a key piece in Philadelphia's backfield, but Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount will carry most of the load against New England.