Parker set to make season debut against Knicks on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker announced he would make his season debut against the New York Knicks on Friday.

Parker has been out since February 7 of last year after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The 22-year-old had emerged as a legitimate All-Star candidate before the injury and should give Milwaukee another scoring option once he gets up to speed.

Currently seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, Milwaukee are trying to reach the postseason again after earning the six seed last season.

While Parker may be brought back slowly, he should provide a lift for the Bucks.