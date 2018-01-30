Three takeaways from No. 4 Duke's win over depleted Notre Dame

No. 4 Duke used a huge second-half surge to defeat Notre Dame 88-66 Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils led by just nine points midway through the second half, but went on a huge run to ice the game. Duke super freshman Marvin Bagley III failed to record a double-double (12 points and eight rebounds), but the rest of the starting lineup stepped up with big games.

Duke has lost only three games this season — all in the ACC — but has now scored at least 80 points in all but two games this season.

Here are three takeaways from Duke's win:

1. Grayson Allen still needed for Blue Devils — Allen's offensive production had dropped off recently, as he has failed to reach double figures in four of Duke's last seven games, but he returned to form with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting in Monday's blowout win. Allen also had eight assists, proving he can still be a leader to this young team.

Allen was one of the best players in college basketball as a sophomore, but inconsistent shooting and tripping issues made him take a step back last season. Now a senior, Allen started the season as the go-to scorer, but has since taken a back seat to Bagley. Allen, however, will be needed come March when the bright lights shine on the freshmen for the first time.

2. Notre Dame really misses Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell — The Fighting Irish did a decent job hanging in the game, but the Blue Devils went on a spirited run midway through the second half. Colson, a preseason projected All-American candidate, is still out with a broken foot, and Farrell remains out with an ankle injury.

Sophomore TJ Gibbs led Notre Dame with 22 points and John Mooney added 14 points, but the Fighting Irish lacked the firepower to remain competitive for 40 minutes. His team no longer in tournament contention, Mike Bray may use the remainder of the season as a developmental tool for his young roster.

3. Gary Trent Jr. isn't getting enough attention — All eyes have been on Bagley and Wendell Carter Jr. this season, as the two Duke freshmen big men have dominated competition. Even fellow five-star guard Trevon Duval has received attention because he plays point guard, but Trent has been the team's most consistent scorer this month, topping 13 points in seven of his last eight games.

Trent, a pure shooting guard, has the ability to create his own shot. While he often comes off screens, he can create distance from defenders off the dribble. Trent may not be a top-10 pick in this year's NBA Draft, but he might be the guy to lead Duke to a national championship.