News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Manly muzzles players as DCE faces sanctions
Manly muzzles players as DCE faces sanctions

Ill Zverev to miss Davis Cup tie against Australia

Laine Clark
AAP /

Germany's Mischa Zverev is out of Australia's Davis Cup first round tie in Brisbane after succumbing to the illness that earned him a record Australian Open fine.

0420_0500_nat_rafa
0:34

Ruthless Rafa keeps winning
Wozniacki jeered by Miami Open crowd
0:44

Wozniacki jeered by Miami Open crowd
0419_0500_nat_rafa
0:35

Rafael Nadal starts his quest for 11th Monte Carlo title
Jared Donaldson's 'disgusting' tantrum
1:02

Jared Donaldson's 'disgusting' tantrum
Nadal fit and ready for clay court season
0:33

Nadal fit and firing for clay court season
Goffin's shocking clay-court ankle injury
0:29

Goffin's shocking clay-court ankle injury
Kokkinakis escapes injury after unlucky slip
0:21

Kokkinakis's unfortunate advertising slip
Mitchell gives his take on Folau furore
0:43

Mitchell gives his take on Folau furore
AFL Fixtures: Round 5
0:59

AFL Fixtures: Round 5
Circle the calendar: Highlighting some of 2018's top matchups
2:50

Circle the calendar: Highlighting some of 2018's top matchups
Game Theory: Which teams are most likely to go from worst to first in 2018?
1:28

Game Theory: Which teams are most likely to go from worst to first in 2018?
Cowboys' record forecast: Predicting every result on Dallas' 2018 schedule
1:59

Cowboys' record forecast: Predicting every result on Dallas' 2018 schedule
 

Team captain Michael Kohlmann said Zverev tried desperately to prove his fitness for the hardcourt tie against a Nick Kyrgios-led Australia at Pat Rafter Arena starting on Friday.

However, the world No.53 could not shrug off the viral infection that sabotaged his Australian Open campaign and resulted in a huge penalty.

Left-handed veteran Zverev cited illness upon his Australian Open first round withdrawal but was hit with a record $56,165 fine for unprofessional display.

"I am feeling bad for him. He was trying everything to be here but in the end it didn't make sense," Kohlmann said.

"He spent time in Melbourne still feeling bad on the weekend so we decided he will go home and try and get healthy again."

HEWITT TALKS: Tomic may never play Davis Cup again
SAY WHAT: Millman hits back at Tomic's Davis Cup claims
HEARTFELT: Fed's behind-the-scenes moment with Mirka

Kohlmann hinted Zverev may appeal his Australian Open fine.

"The fine is a pretty big one. It's tough for him to take," he said.

"Maybe there is an appeal ongoing as well so we will see what comes out in the end.

"I just hope he is fit again soon and able to play again."

The German team will be spearheaded by Zverev's younger brother, world No.5 Alexander Zverev.

The draw for the first round tie will be held on Thursday.

Australia lead 4-3 in head-to-head Cup clashes but Germany won the last tie 3-2, a 2012 World Group playoff in Hamburg.

Watch all the action across the screens of 7 from Friday.

Back To Top