The WWE has been trying recently to get its female wrestlers viewed in the same light as the males. The company is about to take another step toward that goal.

SN exclusive: WWE to hold first women's Elimination Chamber match at February PPV

Multiple sources have confirmed to Sporting News that WWE's next pay-per-view event, the Elimination Chamber on Feb. 25 in Las Vegas, will include the first women's chamber match. The sources also told SN the match will be for the "Raw" women's championship, which is held by Alexa Bliss.

An announcement is expected to be made on Monday's "Raw," but SN could not confirm that by publication time.

The company has put a greater focus on women's wrestling in the past few years. The females first headlined a pay-per-view in October 2016 when Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair competed in the first women's Hell in a Cell match. They headlined again Sunday night in the inaugural women's Royal Rumble.

Sunday's event also marked the official WWE debut of former UFC star Ronda Rousey. She will be competing full time with the company, with her first appearance scheduled for Wrestlemania 34 on April 8.

WWE has been holding chamber matches for the men since the 2002 Survivor Series. The match was elevated to a yearly PPV event in 2010.

