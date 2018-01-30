West Ham United’s Arthur Masuaku gets six-match ban for spitting

The Football Association have handed West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku a six-match ban for spitting at Nick Powell in their 2-0 loss to Wigan Athletic.

Following an incident that happened in the 49th minute of Saturday’s FA Cup encounter, the 24-year-old was sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh and has been subsequently hit with a severe punishment by the English football governing body.

Though Masuaku has apologised for his ‘out of character’ behaviour, he will miss the Hammers’ games against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove and Albion, Watford, Liverpool, Swansea City and Burnley.

“The Football Association have confirmed that Arthur Masuaku has been issued with a six-match suspension after being sent-off for spitting at Nick Powell in Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Wigan Athletic,” read a statement on club website.

The former Olympiacos player is expected to be back in action when West Ham United host Manchester United at the London Stadium on March 18.