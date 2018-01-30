Fousseni Diabate can't compare with Riyad Mahrez, insists Leicester City’s Claude Puel

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has insisted that Fousseni Diabate cannot be compared with Riyad Mahrez after the young winger dazzled on Saturday.

The Mali international got a brace in his first appearance for the King Power Stadium outfit in their 5-1 thrashing of League one side, Peterborough United in an FA Cup tie.

The forward joined the Foxes this month from French second tier side, Gazelec Ajaccio for an undisclosed fee.

But, despite the display, the French tactician insisted that the forward lacks the experience of star man Mahrez.

“Riyad is a great player and we cannot make a comparison between them,” Puel was quoted as saying by Leicester Mercury.

“He [Diabate] has good attributes and we will see if he can improve and find consistency.

“Riyad is an experienced player, consistent and with quality. He knows on the pitch when to run with the ball or pass. All of this takes time. Diabate is just at the beginning.

“I said before the game I thought he can give a good opportunity for the team in the future.

“He showed his quality in this game and confidence in his play.

“It was [the] perfect introduction to England. He is a young player and we need patience with him.

“He needs to get to know the Premier League and get to another level, but his performance on the pitch on Saturday, of course, was encouraging.

“He has a lot of steps to make and we need patience because he is a young player. He is at a new club and a new country and he doesn’t speak English.

“It is important to go step by step. He knows he has the ingredients to be in the Premier League.”