​Steelers sign Ken Griffey Jr.’s son

The Steelers signed wide receiver Trey Griffey, the son of Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., to a futures contract Monday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Griffey, now 24, was not selected in the 2017 NFL Draft after registering 79 receptions for 1,241 yards and six touchdowns in 35 games over four seasons at Arizona.

The 6-3, 216-pound Griffey signed with the Colts last May but was waived in June. He then spent time with Dolphins, appearing in Miami’s final two preseason games without making a catch before he was waived prior to the start of the regular season. He was not an NFL roster or even a practice squad this past season.

"Griffey is a player who has a strong work ethic," Omnisport NFL writer Ron Clements wrote. "Like his dad, Griffey tracks the ball well in the air. He had excellent body control in college to adjust to the ball and has the ability to make the difficult catches."

The Steelers have a deep and talented receiving corps, so it’ll be tough for Griffey to earn a spot on the roster, let alone make an impact.