The FA have revealed that Idrissa Gueye has agreed to a new five-year deal with Everton which would see him earn £75,000-a-week.

Idrissa Gueye’s new bumper Everton contract revealed

Although the Toffees never announced the deal, the papers were lodged with the FA on October 27.

The midfielder was handed the new contract as a reward for his impressive showings since joining the club from Aston Villa in 2016.

Since teaming up with the Goodison Park outfit, Gueye has hit the ground running featuring in 33 Premier League games in his debut season, thus, attracting interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Although hampered by injury and suspension, the 28-year-old has made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees this term.

MORE:

EXTRA TIME: Idrissa Gueye sends special message to Everton fans

| ‘To Russia with love’ – Idrissa Gueye over the moon with Senegal’s World Cup berth

| Everton’s Idrissa Gueye limps off in Chelsea stalemate

| Idrissa Gueye hails Everton supporters after comeback win against Watford



And to ward off interest from other clubs, the former Lille player was handed an improved deal worth £4 million a season.

He will be looking reciprocate the good gesture by helping Everton, currently ninth in the EPL log, stage a decent finish at the end of the season.