Mexico left back Miguel Layun has been handed a lifeline ahead of this summer's World Cup.

Mexico defender Miguel Layun moves to Sevilla on loan

The defender is set to move on loan to Sevilla from Porto, the La Liga club announced Monday, pending a physical. Layun is one of the only outside backs Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio has called upon regularly but had seen his minutes dip at Porto. With Alex Telles and Ricardo Pereira holding down the left back and right-back spots, Layun earned just 303 league minutes in this campaign.

Still, Porto reportedly was not eager to sell the player but now has agreed to a deal that will send the 29-year-old to La Liga for the remainder of the club season with Las Sevillistas also retaining an option to buy.

"Sevilla FC and FC Porto have reached an agreement for the loan - with option to buy - of Miguel Layun (Cordoba, 25th of June 1988, Mexico), subject to the passing of a medical by the Mexican full-back this Tuesday, when the player arrives in Seville," a club statement read.

Layun heads to a Sevilla side where Sergio Escudero has typically lined up at left back but right back has been a position of uncertainty. Layun has experience playing on both sides at the club level and won't be too worried about where he's lining up as long as he's seeing playing time.

MORE:

23 pases a Rusia: Goal projects Mexico's World Cup roster

| Guzman replaced by Molina on Mexico roster after Pachuca midfielder's knee injury

| Chicharito? Miguel Layun? Diego Reyes? Which Mexico star must move this winter?



Layun played more minutes with Mexico at the 2017 Confederations Cup alone than he did with Porto in the 2017-18 season, and the Veracruz native is a critical piece of the national team. He's played left back, right back and in the midfield for El Tri but projects as the team's starting left back - or left wing back should Osorio opt for a three-man back line. Despite being a sure-fire starter for Mexico, Layun's lack of minutes was troubling to Osorio and the Mexico staff ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia. Now, they hope, he'll be able to find a rhythm, see regular time against top opponents and be ready for the summer tournament.