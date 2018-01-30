West Bromwich Albion confirm Ali Gabr signing from Zamalek

West Bromwich Albion have completed the signing of Ali Gabr on loan from Zamalek.

In a similar agreement that brought fellow Egypt international Ahmed Hegazi to the English Premier League outfit, the defender will be with the Baggies on a temporary deal after which the Hawthorn outfit will have an option to make the transfer permanent at a fee already agreed between both sides.



Gabr, 29, stands at a towering 6ft 4in and will wear the jersey number 16.

"I'm here to help the team and do my job. I'm very happy and excited to be here," Gabr said after signing.



West Brom technical director Nick Hammond disclosed that they got Gabr the same way as was with his national team centre-back partner, Hegazi, whom they brought to England in the summer.

"He's a player that we first identified at the African Cup of Nations where he played alongside Ahmed," said Hammond.

"We've continued to follow his progress since then and saw a good opportunity to do a deal in this window.

"The structure is the same as for Ahmed - it's a well-structured deal for the club. Ali is strong, dominant in the air and he's got good pace as well. This is a great opportunity for him and we're delighted to have him here."