Indians will stop using Chief Wahoo logo in 2019

Chief Wahoo will no longer appear on the Indians' uniforms or banners at Progressive Field beginning in 2019.

According to Major League Baseball, the Chief Wahoo mascot is "no longer appropriate" to be used on the field.

"Major League Baseball is committed to building a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game," commissioner Rob Manfred said in a release. "Over the past year, we encouraged dialogue with the Indians organization about the club's use of the Chief Wahoo logo. During our constructive conversations, (Indians part-owner) Paul Dolan made clear that there are fans who have a longstanding attachment to the logo and its place in the history of the team.

"Nonetheless, the club ultimately agreed with my position that the logo is no longer appropriate for on-field use in Major League Baseball."

The logo first appeared on Cleveland's uniforms in 1948, but has been deemed outdated and racist in recent years. There has been a huge push for the logo to be removed, while others have said it's part of the Indians' baseball history.

As a result, Manfred has been outspoken in trying to get Dolan to eliminate the logo.

"We have consistently maintained that we are cognizant and sensitive to both sides of the situation," Dolan said. "While we understand that many of our fans have a longstanding attachment to Chief Wahoo, I'm ultimately in agreement with Commissioner Manfred's desire to remove the logo from our uniforms in 2019."

The logo has been used less and less over the years, but 2019 — a year in which the Indians will host the MLB All-Star Game — will see it be fully eliminated from the field and other items used by the players.

However, The New York Times reported that fans will still be able to purchase items with Chief Wahoo on them from shops in the stadium and retail outlets, but not on MLB's website. That concession will allow the team to retain its trademark to the logo.