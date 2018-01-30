NHL Mixed Bag: Bruins have league-leading Lightning on notice for stretch run

Each Monday during the NHL season, Rob Mixer takes a look at the biggest storylines from the hockey week that was.

Hope everyone enjoyed the All-Star break. It’s time for stuff to get real in the NHL.

This has been the Lightning’s year. Most everything has gone their way, at least until the Victor Hedman injury.

Steven Stamkos is having an incredible year. Nikita Kucherov is right there with him. Andrei Vasilevskiy is probably going to run away with the Vezina Trophy. When you add those things up, it sure seems like they’re the odds-on favorite to win the Stanley Cup — but there’s been a slow shift in the tide that might disrupt things along the way.

And it’s right under their noses in the Atlantic Division.

Yes, we’re talking about the Bruins. If you asked me today, I’d say they’re neck-and-neck with Vegas as the best team in the business. They’ve got everything you’re looking for in a legitimate Stanley Cup contender:

1. Legitimate, quality depth up front

2. A defense that can get up the ice in transition

3. Solid goaltending

4. Really good special teams

Entering Tuesday’s games (in which the Bruins host the Ducks), Boston is five points behind Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic Division with two games in hand. They may not catch the Lightning, but second place in the Atlantic isn’t the worst draw — and as of today, that would mean a first-round date with the Maple Leafs.

Wouldn’t that be fun? Maybe not for the Leafs, but for viewers.

Oh, and the Bruins are the league’s hottest team right now.

They entered the All-Star break on a 14-0-4 run and have won five straight to start seriously closing the gap in the division. The 18-game points streak is the franchise’s longest since 1968-69, and in this stretch, the Bruins are doing some ridiculous stuff: They score four goals a game and allow fewer than two, their power play is humming along around 25 percent, and they just don’t give in.

One reason is their shot metrics and how they dominate puck possession. This has been a season-long trend, too; even with a slow-ish start, the Bruins have owned the puck all year and now they’re reaping the benefits.

Here’s one more for good measure: the Bruins haven’t lost in regulation since Dec. 14.

Christmas, the New Year, the bye week and the All-Star break have all come and gone since Boston last failed to get a point. That’s insane.

For my money, they’re the team to beat and their star players have given me no reason to second guess that. Tampa is loaded, no doubt, but the Bruins have a core group of players who have been there and done it before, and look like they’re ready to give it another run.

Even in a down year for David Krejci and an injury-riddled year for David Backes, the Bruins’ big guns are carrying them. Brad Marchand has 50 points in 38 games, David Pastrnak is a point-per-game player and Patrice Bergeron is right there with him. Tuukka Rask is rolling along with a .922 save percentage in his 31 starts and Anton Khudobin, his very capable backup, boasts a .924 in 16 starts of his own.

This is a team built to win and built to wear the opposition down when it's firing on all cylinders. The Bruins appear to be hitting their peak as the stretch run arrives, and who knows? It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see them give the Lightning a run for the Atlantic Division crown.

Metro update: Still mad

Every week, it seems like we’re talking about the Metropolitan Division race and how it seems allergic to separation. We’re back again to talk about that exact same thing, but as long as it continues this way, it’ll be a story. No division race (maybe the Central) is as compact as the Metro, and at this point, it may be a race for everyone to get the best spot behind the Capitals, who sit six points up on second-place Columbus and Pittsburgh.

Look at Carolina, for instance: the Hurricanes have 52 points and are only five points out of second place. Now, given how this division never seems to go on a legitimate losing skid, the Hurricanes are looking at a near-impossible task to leapfrog as many teams as they’ll need to get one of those spots. But it’s wild how tight this has become.

The Blue Jackets, Penguins, Devils, Flyers, Rangers and Islanders are separated by two points. Two! That’s one measly win. If there’s any advantage Columbus (which has struggled of late) has in holding off Pittsburgh for second place, it’s that the Blue Jackets have played two fewer games — but if recent results are any indication, the Penguins are coming.