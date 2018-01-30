Flames' Jaromir Jagr says goodbye to NHL, assigned to HC Kladno in Czech Republic

Jaromir Jagr's storied career in the NHL has ended its final chapter.

Flames' Jaromir Jagr clears waivers, likely finished in NHL

The veteran forward was assigned to Hockey Club Kladno of the Czech 1. Liga in the Czech Republic. The Flames' announcement came after the 45-year-old Czech native cleared waivers on Monday morning, meaning none of the other 30 NHL franchises attempted to sign him.

"I want to thank Brad Treliving and the Calgary Flames for giving me the immense opportunity to be a part of their team and continue my NHL career this season,” said Jagr in Calgary's press release.

“Although I am very disappointed that things did not turn out as we had hoped due to a number of circumstances, I am deeply grateful to the Flames, the fans and the City of Calgary for having welcomed me so generously. I now look forward to continuing the season in Kladno."

Jagr will return to his native Czech Republic to join Kladno, where he spent parts of five seasons with including during each of the past three NHL lockouts.

Jagr finishes his career second all-time in the NHL in points (1,921), third in goals (766), fifth in assists (1,155), third in games played (1,733) having won one Hart Trophy, five Art Ross' and two Stanley Cups. Jagr was only 38 games away from surpassing Gordie Howe's record for most games played in NHL history.

“Jaromir’s career speaks for itself,” said Flames General Manager Brad Treliving in the release. “He is a legend in our sport and we are very appreciative that he selected Calgary to pursue his career in the NHL. Regretfully, with a late start to his season combined with nagging injuries, he wasn’t in a position to perform at the level both he and our team had hoped. During his short time in Calgary, Jaromir demonstrated tremendous leadership and professionalism, especially with our young players. We thank him for his contributions to our group both on and off the ice.”