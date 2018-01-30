Malaysian football to be available on iflix

Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP) today announced their latest and historic partnership with iflix to show the Super League, Malaysia Cup, FA Cup and Premier League on the video-on-demand portal.

The 10 year deal is worth approximately RM300 million over the course of the deal and more significantly, it will be available for free for all fans of Malaysian football.

All matches from the Super League and Malaysia Cup will be shown live on iflix while selected matches from the FA Cup and Premier League will also be made available to be streamed live on the portal.

Iflix will also be creating various contents throughout the season that could include programmes like match reviews as well as player interviews.

"Football is the people's sport. It brings us together and unify us. Malaysian people wherever they are should be able to enjoy it without restrictions. With iflix, we have found the partner with the same vision to return football to the people," said HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim during the launching ceremony in Johor Bahru.

Also present was iflix co-founder Patrick Grove who intends to meet with telecommunications companies in Malaysia to see if there's a way possible for mobile users who access the matches in iflix to not be charge for the data used.

While for the 2018 season, the content will be available for free, charges may be applied in future but FMLLP intends to cap that at RM20 if and when it comes to that.