Strikers to dine out on Rashid's IPL pay packet

Rashid Khan will see his hefty IPL auction pay check eaten into this week, if his Adelaide Strikers team-mates have their way.

The 19-year-old Afghanistan leg-spinner has taken the Big Bash by storm in his maiden season, finishing the league phase as the joint-top wicket-taker with 17, alongside Dwayne Bravo.

With an economy rate of just 5.52, Rashid has helped the Strikers to a last-four meeting with Bravo's Melbourne Renegades on Friday, ahead of a potential final showdown with either defending champions Perth Scorchers or Hobart Hurricanes.

The teenager's performances prompted Sunrisers Hyderabad to splash out US$1.4million to retain his services in the IPL auction over the weekend, and his Strikers colleague Peter Siddle says the rest of the team are eagerly anticipating a fine dining experience at Rashid's expense.

"He's taking everyone out for dinner this week," Siddle said.

"We're looking forward to that - I think the boys aren't going to eat for a couple of days, then load up on Rash.

"But it was amazing for him, from his background and how hard he works to perfect his game and to make cricket a living, not just for him but looking after his family back home.

"I spoke to him this morning, he was very nervous over the weekend with the wait but he's very excited now that it's over and done with.

"I think a lot of boys get nervous about the auction, but it's finally out of the way. He's got his team, he's got the bid that went very well for him so he's a very happy man.

"But he did say he'll be a lot happier if he gets the win on Friday night, so that's good to see that he's still thinking of the Adelaide boys."