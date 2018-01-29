Roger Federer clinched his 20th grand slam title with another successful run to the Australian Open crown.

Federer 20: The Swiss great's five biggest grand slam wins

The Swiss great overcame Marin Cilic in a five-set thriller in Melbourne on Sunday, joining Roy Emerson and Novak Djokovic on a record six Australian Open titles.

That marked number 20 overall and Federer has shown few signs of slowing down, having won three of the past four majors he has played.

We take a look at five of his most memorable triumphs.

2003 Wimbledon

This was the first of 20 for Federer.

Aged 21 and the fourth seed at the All England Club, Federer provided a sign of the future with his maiden grand slam title.

He beat Mardy Fish, Feliciano Lopez, Sjeng Schalken and Andy Roddick on his way to the final, in which he defeated Mark Philippoussis in straight sets.

2004 Australian Open

A second grand slam title and, for the first time, Federer became world number one – holding onto the ranking for an incredible 237 consecutive weeks.

The second seed, Federer coasted into the final in Melbourne before beating Marat Safin in the decider.

2009 French Open

It took 11 attempts, but Federer finally won the elusive French Open title in 2009.

After losing three consecutive finals at Roland Garros to Rafael Nadal, Federer completed the career Grand Slam.

Federer, who came from two sets to love down against Tommy Haas in the fourth round and beat Juan Martin del Potro in five in the semi-finals, brushed past Robin Soderling in the decider.

Soderling had ended Nadal's 31-match winning run at Roland Garros with a shock victory in the fourth round.

2009 Wimbledon

The 2009 Wimbledon final marked an epic way for Federer to break a major record.

Federer overcame Roddick 5-7 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 16-14 in an incredible final.

It marked his 15th major title, surpassing Pete Sampras' record of 14.

2017 Australian Open

Returning from knee surgery, Federer's success in Melbourne showed his critics there was life let in him.

Awaiting him in the final was a familiar face in Nadal in one of the most important matches of their storied rivalry.

Federer claimed an incredible five-set win, which marked his 18th grand slam title – and first since 2012 – and pushed him four clear of Nadal.