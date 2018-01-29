Suns PG Booker leaves loss to Rockets late with suspected injury

Phoenix Suns point guard Devin Booker left Sunday's 113-102 loss to the Houston Rockets late in the game due to injury.

Booker scored 31 points with 10 assists before leaving the game in obvious pain. He will reportedly have X-rays on his ribs and hip area to determine the exact injury.

Booker now has 16 games with at least 30 points this season, but the Suns are only 8-8 in those games.

After being snubbed from this year's All-Star Game, Booker moved to point guard, leading the Suns' young offensive attack. A natural shooter, Booker has dealt with the switch well, but the Suns are just 3-9 this month.

Should Booker miss extended time, Tyler Ulis would see an uptick in minutes.