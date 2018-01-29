Melbourne City wonderkid Daniel Arzani is forcing himself into Australian World Cup calculations, according to Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold.

Daniel Arzani close to Socceroos World Cup selection, says Graham Arnold

Arnold, who watched the gifted 19-year-old in person in Newcastle on Thursday night, believes new Socceroos coach Bert Van Marwijk may be inclined to take Arzani to Russia if his form continues.

"That Arzani, he’s a kid that you can nearly throw in (to the Socceroos team)," Arnold said.

"He’s brave and he’s prepared to do anything.

"I really liked the way he stepped up for that penalty (against Newcastle last week).

"A foreign coach might see him and think, ‘wow’.

"An Australian coach might say ‘maybe he’s not ready’."

Arzani has terrorised defenders since becoming a City first team regular this season, laying on two assists and getting his first goal from the penalty spot.

He also leads City this season for successful dribbles with 31, despite being in the starting XI for only four of the club's 18 league games.

MORE:

Bert Van Marwijk appointed Socceroos coach for World Cup in Russia

| The Covert Agent: Graham Arnold could coach New Zealand, FFA yet to make contact about Australia role

| Who is Socceroos coach Bert Van Marwijk?



The next Socceroos squad will be named in March before friendlies against Norway and Colombia.

Australia will face France, Peru and Denmark at June's World Cup in Russia.