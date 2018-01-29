Samuel Kalu put out a matchwinning performance as Gent secured a 2-0 win over Club Brugge in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A clash.

Samuel Kalu leads Gent to victory vs. Club Brugge

The forward who was making his 23rd appearance this season across all competitions provided an assist and increased his goal tally to five.

After the first half ended in a stalemate, Franko Andrijasevic broke the deadlock in the 65th minute off the young winger's assist.

And in the 78th minute, the Nigerian registered a goal of his after pouncing on a rebound from a penalty taken by Samuel Gigot.

Kalu was later substituted in the 91st minute for Giorgi Chakvetadze. His compatriot, Denis Bonaventure played for 16 minutes after replacing Ivan Tomecak but could not stop his side from defeat.

The victory took Yves Vanderhaeghe’s men to the fourth spot in the log with 39 points from 24 games.

They will be looking to continue with the fine form when they confront Eupen in their next Belgian top-flight encounter on February 3.