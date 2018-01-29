Suns PG Devin Booker leaves loss to Rockets late with apparent injury

The Suns added insult to injury Sunday in a 113-102 loss to the Rockets when starting point guard Devin Booker left the game late with an injury.

Booker scored 31 points with 10 assists before leaving the game in obvious pain. He will reportedly have X-rays on his ribs and hip areas to determine the exact injury.



#Suns reporters saying Devin Booker was in extreme pain in the Phoenix locker room after the game... elbowed himself on the way down on a fall. Will have X-rays on his ribs/hip area.

— Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) January 28, 2018



Booker now has 16 games with at least 30 points this season, but the Suns are only 8-8 in those games. After being snubbed from this year's All-Star game, Booker moved to point guard, leading the Suns' young offensive attack. A natural shooter, Booker has dealt with the switch well, but the Suns are just 3-9 this month.

Should Booker miss extended time, Tyler Ulis would see an uptick in minutes.