News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ferrari mechanic suffers double leg break in Raikkonen accident
Ferrari mechanic's leg run over in horror Grand Prix accident

Suns PG Devin Booker leaves loss to Rockets late with apparent injury

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Suns added insult to injury Sunday in a 113-102 loss to the Rockets when starting point guard Devin Booker left the game late with an injury.

Booker scored 31 points with 10 assists before leaving the game in obvious pain. He will reportedly have X-rays on his ribs and hip areas to determine the exact injury.



Booker now has 16 games with at least 30 points this season, but the Suns are only 8-8 in those games. After being snubbed from this year's All-Star game, Booker moved to point guard, leading the Suns' young offensive attack. A natural shooter, Booker has dealt with the switch well, but the Suns are just 3-9 this month.

Should Booker miss extended time, Tyler Ulis would see an uptick in minutes.

Back To Top