The Brewers heated up the MLB hot stove last week by acquiring outfielders Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain to an already deep lineup.

Brewers list rotation 'locks,' expect Jimmy Nelson back by June

With spring training less than three weeks away, Milwaukee is moving on to its developing rotation. Ace Jimmy Nelson suffered a serious labrum tear last season, resulting in surgery, but pitching coach Derek Johnson expects him back by June.



Word on the convention floor is that Brewers pitching coach Derek Johnson told fans the team expects Jimmy Nelson back around June.

Manager Craig Counsell stated Sunday that Chase Anderson, Zach Davies and Jhoulys Chacin are locks for the rotation to start the season, with Brandon Woodruff, Brent Suter, Yovani Gallardo, Junior Guerra and Aaron Wilkerson contending for spots.

However, it's believed the Brewers will either sign a high-profile free agent such as Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta, Lance Lynn or Alex Cobb, or trade for a quality veteran.

The Brewers also have five starter-quality outfielders. Domingo Santana and Ryan Braun have been the subject of trade rumors, while Braun could possibly see time at first base.

Expect more fireworks out of Milwaukee soon as the Brewers conted with the Cubs and Cardinals in the NL Central for a postseason spot. With Nelson expected back by the early summer, they may only need one more pitcher before the season, but it could be a name no one expects.