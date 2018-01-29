Kelechi Iheanacho is delighted with Leicester City’s stunning performance against Peterborough United in Saturday’s FA Cup tie at the ABAX Stadium

Kelechi Iheanacho revels in Leicester City’s emphatic victory vs. Peterborough United

The Foxes defeated the ‎League One side 5-1 to progress to the fifth round of the competition with the former Manchester City striker registering a brace in the encounter.

Mali's Fousseni Diabate who made his debut also scored twice as Wilfred Ndidi put the icing on the cake, thus, renderimg Andrew Hughes’s effort a mere consolation.

Buoyed by the performance, the 21-year-old has taken to the social media to show his excitement while also appreciating the Foxes' supporters.

"What a great performance by the whole team, very well deserved result,” Iheanacho tweeted.

“As always our fans were fantastic! Pleased to add to my FA Cup tally.”



The forward put up a similar display in their last outing in the competition where he got the two goals that propelled Claude Puel’s men past Fleetwood Town.

He will be hoping to get some minutes under his belt when Leicester travel to the Goodison Park to trade tackles with Everton in Wenesday's English Premier League outing.

