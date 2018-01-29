Tom Brady injury update: Patriots QB talks hand recovery, Rob Gronkowski return

Tom Brady's hand isn't 100 percent healed — yet.

During his Sunday interview with ESPN, the Patriots quarterback detailed his progress with his hand injury, saying he hasn't fully recovered, but expects to be ready for the Super Bowl next Sunday.

"I'm still working on it," Brady said. "It was only 11 days ago when I hurt it, but I think we're in a decent place and hopefully it can get better over the course of the next seven days.

"It's not quite where I want it to be right now, but hopefully by game time, it should be."

Brady did not appear on the team's injury report on Wednesday, but was a limited participant on Thursday before being a full participant on Friday. He injured his right (throwing) hand in the days leading up to the team's AFC championship win over the Jaguars and required 12 stitches, though he had an appointment earlier this week to have them removed.

Meanwhile, tight end Rob Gronkowski remains in concussion protocol, but was on the field Saturday for the non-contact portions of practice for the first time since suffering a head injury in the AFC championship game. Despite Gronkowski being listed as "OUT" on this week's injury report, Brady remains optimistic he'll have one of his top targets back for the big game.

"It may have seemed seamless (without Gronkowski), but it really wasn't," Brady said. "Losing such a great player is hard for any offense and we don't want to do that again, so I'm hoping he's out there all the time. He's obviously still working his way back.

"Gronk is such a great player, a great teammate, and we've got so many other guys at receiver, tight end and running back that really did step in when he wasn't out there, but we're gonna need him out there this week if we're gonna play our best."

The Patriots will face the Eagles in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.