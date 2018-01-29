Jets' Bart Scott recalls ridiculing Aaron Hernandez about 'finding a body'

Bart Scott said he and his Jets teammates used to try and unnerve Aaron Hernandez during games by telling him they heard police "found a body."

The former Jets linebacker said the taunts were made to get under Hernandez's skin during his time with the Patriots because they knew he was a "bad guy," but it was before Hernandez was accused — and eventually convicted — of murder.

"Let me tell you what the running joke was with Hernandez — as players, we used to always mess with Hernandez when we were on the field and say, 'Hey man, I heard they found the body.' We thought it was a joke, because we knew something had happened in Florida," Scott said on "The Afternoon Drive with Carlin, Bart and Maggie" on Friday. "So the whole running joke was 'I heard they found the body.' We all knew he was a bad guy. There had been stories floating with this guy for years."

Hernandez was with New England from 2010-12 before his crimes caught up with him. Scott said the comments weren't because they thought Hernandez was actually a murderer, but because he was playing well and they wanted to fluster him.

"This was when he was playing and thriving. No, we used to say, 'We heard he found the body.' It was a running joke," Scott said. "We didn't think it was serious. We knew he was a bad guy."

Scott also explained that Jets players knew of Hernandez's ties to gang activity, which is why they thought of him as a "bad guy." Scott said he thinks because Hernandez wasn't able to remove himself from that company that he ended up going down a dangerous path.

"We knew he was in a gang. A lot of players are in gangs. A lot of us grow up in gangs, and what happens is it's hard to remove yourself," Scott said. "But what happens is you're removed by distance. The people in my neighborhood are 10 hours away. The hardest thing for Hernandez is they are right there.

"You can't mature and distance yourself from them because they were there Day 1. Day 1 they're at the party, so you're not hanging with your teammates, you're hanging with them."

Hernandez committed suicide in prison in April after being handed a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd. He was also accused of double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, but was found not guilty in April, just five days before he killed himself.

The controversy surrounding Hernandez continued after his death, with his attorney claiming Hernandez had a severe case of CTE before he died.