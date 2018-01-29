Roger Federer is hopeful continued careful planning can ensure he adds to his record haul of 20 grand slam men's singles titles.

Age is just a number - Federer hopes to prolong record-breaking career

Already the most successful male player in history, Federer added yet another major trophy to his collection on Sunday when he retained the Australian Open courtesy of a five-set victory over Marin Cilic in Melbourne.

Federer now has four more slams than his great rival Rafael Nadal, but the 36-year-old says he has "no idea" how much longer he can thrive at the highest level.

Having now won back-to-back Australian Opens either side of a Wimbledon triumph in 2017, Federer believes limiting his schedule will be key.

The Swiss, who sat out the entire clay-court season last year, said: "I've won three slams now in 12 months. I can't believe it myself.

"I just got to keep a good schedule, stay hungry, then maybe good things can happen. Then I don't think age is an issue, per se. It's just a number.

"But I need to be very careful in my planning, really decide beforehand what are my goals, what are my priorities. I think that's what's going to dictate how successful I will be."

Federer was eager to highlight the role of his wife, Mirka, in his sustained success.

"Without her support, I wouldn't be playing tennis no more [sic] since many years," he added.

"But we had a very open conversation, if she was happy to do this or not, years ago. I'm happy that she's super supportive and she's willing to take on a massive workload with the kiddies [two sets of twins].

"This life wouldn't work if she said no. Many puzzles need to fit together for me to be able to sit here tonight."