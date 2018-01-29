Draymond Green has a message for his alma mater.

Draymond Green, Le'Veon Bell discuss Michigan State scandal aftermath

The Warriors forward opened his postgame press conference on Saturday by discussing the recent scandals at Michigan State, where he played under coach Tom Izzo from 2008-12.

"As a die-hard Spartan fan, as an alumnus, as a supporter, I wish those who were affected, touched by it, broken by it, shaken, whatever it did to you, I wish them well in their recovery. Because it touches everybody in a different way," Green said after the Warriors' win over the Celtics, via ESPN. "Whether you're a supporter and it kills your pride or whether you're a victim and you're going through the things that you're going through.

"I offer my support to coach (Mark) Dantonio and coach Izzo in their efforts to rebuild and to help the victims in any way that they can. They say the true test of a man is what he does in a time of adversity. I know those two guys will stand up and do whatever they can to help. I look forward to helping in any way I can. Those affected, supporters, most importantly, the victims, any way I can help, I look forward to that."

Green's statement came after an investigation by ESPN's "Outside the Lines" into Michigan State and its athletic department "found a pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression of such allegations by officials ranging from campus police to the Spartan athletic department … well beyond the highly publicized case of former MSU athletic physician Larry Nassar."

The bombshell report published Friday comes the same week Nassar was sentenced in a Lansing, Mich., court to 40 to 175 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct, some in his role as an MSU athletic department physician.

Fellow alumni and Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell also shared his thoughts at Pro Bowl practice on Saturday, saying he "felt bad for everything that happened to all the women" and insisted that Dantonio "do everything the right way."

"I'm obviously hoping for a turnaround. I mean, it's kind of a big target on our back right now. I just kinda wanna be a supporter, the best that I can," Bell said. "And I want Michigan State to be the top of the class — basketball, football, all that, all athletics — make things go the right way. This can kinda go down the line, and people kinda forget about it because we did a lot of positive things more so than negative things coming out of the university."

Michigan State, which has already seen the resignations of university president Lou Anna Simon and athletic director Mark Hollis, is facing multiple Title IX lawsuits and is under federal investigation.