Former MLB pitcher Marcos Carvajal dies at age 33

Former MLB pitcher Marcos Carvajal died Tuesday in Venezuela of pneumonia. He was 33.

The right-hander made 42 appearances between the 2005 and 2007 seasons, first with the Rockies and later with the Marlins. He compiled an 0-2 mark with a 5.21 ERA. Carvajal also spent eight seasons in the minors with several different organizations.

Carvajal had been living in his native Venezuela and was working as a youth baseball coach at the time of his death.

The AP reported Carvajal entered a hospital in December with a respiratory ailment. As a result of the economic crisis in that country, his family struggled to find antibiotics to treat the illness. They eventually had them sent from abroad.

But Carvajal's co-worker, Alejandro Castillejo, president of the Bolivar state baseball association, told the AP Carvajal never returned to work.

"We were calling him but he wouldn't tell us what was happening," Castillejo said. "We assume he was depressed by the situation, his illness and especially the high cost of the medicine."