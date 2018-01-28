Golf: Henderson maintains lead amid windy conditions in Paradise Island

(Reuters) - Canada's Brooke Henderson battled another day of windy conditions on Saturday to finish her second round five-under par overall and with a one-stroke lead at the season-opening Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic.

Strong winds, which have already forced organizers to cut the competition from 72 to 54 holes, returned on Saturday, delaying the start of play at the Paradise Island Ocean Golf Club before the second round was suspended due to darkness.

After winds that pushed balls around on the greens prevented play on Friday, half of the field still have nine holes of their second round to play and the tournament may have to be completed on Monday.

After posting a bogey on the only hole that she was able to complete on Friday, the 20-year-old Henderson mixed four birdies with four bogies to end at an even par 73 for her second round.

"There were a couple of bogeys I would like to take back, but having four birdies is really good," she said.

On the last shot of the day before play was suspended for darkness, Shanshan Feng sank a two-foot putt on the par-five 18th for birdie to give her sole possession of second place with nine holes of her second round left to play on Sunday.

World number one Feng is attempting to win her third tournament in her last four tries going back to last year.

Ryann O'Toole shot a 69 to gain a share of a five-way tie for third place that includes fellow Americans Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang as well as Taiwan's Hsu Wei-ling and rookie Luna Sobron Galmes of Spain.

Play will resume at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday.



(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Peter Rutherford)