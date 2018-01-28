News

Lions star under fire over unsportsmanlike act
Bob Huggins gifts signature pullover to John Calipari ahead of Kentucky-West Virginia

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Kentucky coach John Calipari eschewed his usual gameday suit Saturday, thanks to a gift from his counterpart.



West Virginia coach Bob Huggins gifted Calipari one of his signature pullovers ahead of the Wildcats' Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup with the Mountaineers. Calipari received the pullover from Huggins before the game and the two iconic coaches chatted at midcourt in their matching outfits.

MORE: Did John Calipari take a shot at Duke and Zion Williamson?



This isn't the first time Huggins has done this. He gifted a pullover with a Kansas logo to Jayhawks coach Bill Self ahead of West Virginia's home game against KU earlier this season. Self wore it during the Jayhawks' 71-66 victory.



Self's pullover was the same brand as Huggins' (Little General), but Calipari's was a Nike pullover. Maybe Coach Cal can make up for it by using Huggins' signature wooden stool on the sideline instead of a folding chair.

