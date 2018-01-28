Bob Huggins gifts signature pullover to John Calipari ahead of Kentucky-West Virginia

Kentucky coach John Calipari eschewed his usual gameday suit Saturday, thanks to a gift from his counterpart.



— John Clay (@johnclayiv) January 27, 2018



West Virginia coach Bob Huggins gifted Calipari one of his signature pullovers ahead of the Wildcats' Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup with the Mountaineers. Calipari received the pullover from Huggins before the game and the two iconic coaches chatted at midcourt in their matching outfits.

It’s going to be pullover vs. pullover on the sidelines for Kentucky vs. WVU pic.twitter.com/zh5EU1KrTs

— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) January 27, 2018



This isn't the first time Huggins has done this. He gifted a pullover with a Kansas logo to Jayhawks coach Bill Self ahead of West Virginia's home game against KU earlier this season. Self wore it during the Jayhawks' 71-66 victory.

Self's pullover was the same brand as Huggins' (Little General), but Calipari's was a Nike pullover. Maybe Coach Cal can make up for it by using Huggins' signature wooden stool on the sideline instead of a folding chair.