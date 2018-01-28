NCAA president Mark Emmert acknowledged Saturday he was informed of a sexual assault that occured at Michigan State in 2010, but he completely denied he or his organization did not report crimes.

NCAA President Mark Emmert denies he is not reporting crimes

This comes one day after a story was released in The Athletic titled, "NCAA president Mark Emmert was alerted to Michigan State sexual assault reports in 2010."

Emmert released a statement detailing an instance where Katherine Redmond, a sexual assault awareness advocate, informed the NCAA of the alleged assault at Michigan State involving basketball players Adreian Payne and Keith Appling. Local prosecutors declined to press charges against the two players.

Emmert first pointed out the letter Redmond sent was to the NCAA Board of Governors which was called the Executive Committee at the time. He also said the message was not addressed directly to him. Also, he said the letter referenced the MSU assault case as an example of a broader problem rather than the notification of a specific one.

"The MSU cases were widely reported in the press and already being investigated by law enforcement and university officials," Emmert wrote. "Kathy did not imply that these were unreported cases or that she was acting as a whistleblower to report unknown information to the letter’s recipients. Quite the contrary, she accurately pointed to the public outcry surrounding these cases. Moreover, never in writing or in discussions did she or anyone else mention the heinous actions of Larry Nassar."

Emmert then went on to detail several programs the NCAA has implemented to address sexual assault on campuses across the nation.

He strongly denied that he or the NCAA had done anything wrong.

"The assertion that I and the NCAA are not reporting crimes, however, is blatantly false," he wrote. "We cannot let stories of this kind deter us from our important work."