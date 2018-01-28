Alberto Moreno is back in Liverpool’s starting line-up against West Bromwich Albion after recovering from an ankle injury, but there is no place in the matchday squad for Daniel Sturridge as he ponders his future.

Liverpool team news: Moreno returns but Sturridge is left out against West Brom

The left-back has been out of action since limping off in the 7-0 Champions League hammering of Spartak Moscow on 6 December, which was also the last time the England striker was involved for the Reds.

Inter Milan have submitted a loan offer for Sturridge, but he prefers a switch to Sevilla, who are yet to make a formal move for him. Despite being fit for the past three fixtures, the forward has not been included in the 18.

Jurgen Klopp has only made three changes from the XI that suffered a 1-0 defeat at Swansea City on Monday, with Simon Mignolet switching in for Loris Karius in goal while Moreno allows Andy Robertson a rest at left-back, while Trent Alexander-Arnold does the same for Joe Gomez on the opposite flank.

Emre Can will wear the armband for a consecutive game, but captain Jordan Henderson is back on the bench for the first time after missing the past six games due to a hamstring injury.

Dejan Lovren has shaken off illness to be named among the substitutes.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward makes the squad for the fourth time this season, while Adam Lallana and Ragnar Klavan (both minor issues) miss out.

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Moreno, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Liverpool subs: Ward, Lovren, Gomez, Milner, Henderson, Ings, Solanke