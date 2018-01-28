West Ham United’s Arthur Masuaku sent off for spitting

Arthur Masuaku was sent off for spitting at Nick Powell in West Ham United’s 2-0 loss to Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup outing.

The defender reacted in an unsporting manner following a tackle from the midfielder and referee Chris Kavanagh had not choice than to show the 24-year-old an expulsion card.



Masuaku has been sent off for an alleged off the ball incident. #WIGWHU 1-0 (49)

— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 27, 2018



Prior to the incident, the Hammers were trailing by a lone goal courtesy of Will Grigg’s seventh minute strike from Nathan Byrne's assist.



The Northern Ireland international completed his brace from the penalty spot to seal victory as the Hammers were made to pay for their missed chances.



An afternoon to forget. pic.twitter.com/slpi4tSWFc

— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 27, 2018



The English FA could hand Masuaku a lengthy suspension for his behaviour. This is the third time the left-back will be sent off in his career.

David Moyes’s men could be without the left-back when they clash with Crystal Palace in their next Premier League game on Tuesday.

