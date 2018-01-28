Tiger Woods' driving misery continued in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open, but that did not stop the 14-time major champion from improving his position at Torrey Pines.

Drive for show, putt for dough - grinding Tiger defies tee-shot woes

Woods - making his first official PGA Tour start in 12 months - only just made the cut at one under on Friday, grinding his way to a second-round 71 despite some wayward tee shots on Torrey Pines' North Course.

Back on the South Course on Saturday, the former world number one failed to hit the fairway on any of his first six holes after starting on the 10th, missing to the right and left on three occasions apiece.

READ MORE: I looked around and no prize – Levy upset at missing hole-in-one reward

READ MORE: Li takes narrow Dubai lead with McIlroy in close contention

READ MORE: McIlroy eyeing front nine improvements

At that point, he had found just three of the last 21 fairways he had targeted from the tee, yet Woods was nevertheless able to bounce back from a bogey at the 11th with successive birdies on the next two holes.

After rescuing par on the 15th, Woods had just seven putts from six holes in round three and was one under for the day and two under for the tournament.

Who needs to hit fairways?