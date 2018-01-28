Alexander Levy carded the latest hole-in-one of his career at the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday but the Frenchman missed out on a prize.

I looked around and no prize – Levy upset at missing hole-in-one reward

Any player recording an ace at the seventh at Emirates Golf Club this week will earn a brand new watch from the tournament's sponsor – something Matthew Southgate achieved on Friday.

However, there will be no new timepiece for Levy after his hole-in-one came at the fourth.

READ MORE: McIlroy eyeing front nine improvements

READ MORE: Li takes narrow Dubai lead with McIlroy in close contention

READ MORE: Brit Ormerod eyes double gold in Winter Olympics

His nine-iron tee shot at the 180-yard hole landed on the green and rolled into the cup on day three, leaving him rejoicing.

Levy's celebrations were cut short, though, when he realised his achievement would not bring a new piece of wristwear.

"That was a perfect yardage, little nine iron," he said.

"I hit a perfect shot straight to the flag and I don't know, I got lucky to make it because it's a lot of downhill, left-to-right.

"I just watched the shot and yeah, perfect pace, perfect shot. But it's a little bit lucky.

"It felt nice but I looked around and no prize, so I was a little bit upset!"