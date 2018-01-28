Pirates more mediocre than menacing, but don't mix them in with Marlins

Let's get the obvious out of the way: The Pirates are not the Marlins. The Bucs may be tight with a buck, but they're not hanging "Everything must go" signs around PNC Park. They don't want to and, in fact, don't need to.

Team president Frank Coonelly tried to hammer home that last point Friday evening in response to reports the players association wanted Major League Baseball to investigate the Marlins' and Bucs' spending (MLB responded to the union Friday night, per the Tribune-Review, saying both franchises are following the rules).

Pittsburgh, like Miami, receives revenue-sharing dollars but is still in the bottom third of payrolls in the majors. The Bucs, like the Fish, have traded recognizable (and expensive) players in the offseason. You might believe, therefore, that Coonelly is a liar for saying what he said, but he is not overseeing an Astros or Cubs (or impending Marlins) tank job. He's running a mediocre small-revenue team that thinks it can contend for a wild-card berth.

The union has had problems with the Marlins and Pirates in past years, but it conveyed its latest annoyance as dozens of major league free agents remained unsigned with less than three weeks remaining until the start of spring training. (In fact, the Pirates have not signed a free agent to a major league contract). It made sense to look for any excuse.

The MLBPA's complaint also came after high-powered player agent Scott Boras tried to indict Pirates management by pitting the team's revenue from last year: Boras said it was $280 million against its player payroll — a franchise-record $96 million. (Baseball Prospectus projects the team's 2018 payroll at $84 million).

"They choose not to (retain players) because they want to make money," he told reporters, per the Tribune-Review.

Boras would like to portray things as being that simple because he has a vested interest in the team's player retention practices. He represents Cole, who was shipped to the Astros for the Pirates' future third baseman (Colin Moran), a bottom-of-the-rotation starter (Joe Musgrove), a power bullpen arm (Michael Feliz) and an outfield prospect (Jason Martin).

Cole ($6.75 million salary in 2018) himself intimated at his introductory news conference in Houston that the Pirates lack a commitment to winning. It's unlikely they would have committed big bucks to keep Cole after the 2019 season, when he can become a free agent.

Now, it's reasonable to question why Bucs general manager Neal Huntington traded Cole this offseason and accepted what he did. He said Houston made the best offer, but with Cole, 27, making a manageable amount this year, more patience would have been justified.

On the other hand, the trade of outfielder/franchise icon Andrew McCutchen to the Giants was an exercise in being too patient.

Huntington shopped McCutchen for a long time as he tried to get ahead of the outfielder's decline phase. The fact no deals happened in the 2016 offseason turned out to be fortuitous. Pittsburgh needed McCutchen last year after Starling Marte was suspended for a positive PED test. McCutchen responded by bumping up his hitting numbers (122 wRC+, up 16 points from '16).

That still wasn't going to get him an extension from the Pirates, and Huntington was able to offload the final season of his contract ($14.75 million) to a team desperate for outfield help, in exchange for another power reliever (Kyle Crick) and another outfield prospect (Brian Reynolds). That's a lot less than what the GM was asking for when he was flirting with the Nationals in the winter of '16-17.

Fans are angry that both players are gone, but should they see those trades — and a potential deal involving disgruntled second baseman Josh Harrison — as the start of a fire sale or front-office realism about pending free agents? From this vantage point, it should be the latter.

And while Cole and McCutchen are gone, the players who are still around look better than what would you'd expect to see from a torn-down squad.

Pittsburgh has an intriguing young group of starters after veteran Ivan Nova: Jameson Taillon, Chad Kuhl, Musgrove, Trevor Williams and Tyler Glasnow. Taillon is the oldest of the group at 26. He had a strong first half (2.73 ERA) before slumping. Kuhl had a strong second half (3.63 ERA) after struggling early.

It also has an intriguing young closer in 26-year-old Felipe Rivero (21 saves in '17), who was signed to a four-year, $22 million contract amid the Cole and McCutchen trades. The pact also includes options for 2022 and 2023, giving Pittsburgh as many as six years of control over a left-hander who throws 98.

McCutchen's expected replacement in the outfield is Adam Frazier, 26, who compiled a 97 wRC+ in 454 plate appearances last year. Behind him are Jordan Luplow, Christopher Bostick, Austin Meadows, Martin and Reynolds; they're all 25 or younger.

Frazier is slated to complete a unit that is anchored by center fielder Marte, 28, and right fielder Gregory Polanco, 26, both of whom are signed to long-term contracts and are looking to rebound from disappointing seasons.

The infield will take a hit if Harrison goes, but it will still have 25-year-old first baseman Josh Bell, who put up a 108 wRC+ and drove in 90 runs in his first full big-league season. Moran, 25, is already ahead of David Freese on MLB.com's depth chart at third.

Marte, Polanco, Bell, Moran and the pitchers represent what a lot of teams rebuild to get: a young, inexpensive core. Will that youth be good enough to force a four-way race in the NL Central? Doubtful. These Bucs will likely be mediocre (again) rather than menacing.

Coonelly, Huntington and club owner Bob Nutting shouldn't be satisfied with mediocre, of course, but it seems clear they don't want to be Marlins North, either.