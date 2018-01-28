Suns' Devin Booker ejected during loss against Knicks

Tensions were high in the Knicks' 107-85 win over the Suns on Friday, especially for Devin Booker, who was eventually ejected from the game.

There were a lot of reasons for Booker to be frustrated, as Phoenix has now lost five of its last six games. The Suns were down 17 points at the time of Booker's ejection, and things were getting heated between Booker and Enes Kanter.

The ejection came when Booker gave a two-handed shove to Kanter's back after the Kincks center blocked Booker's layup attempt. Kanter stared Booker down after the play, which added fuel to the fire for Booker.

Booker had already expressed frustration with some calls officials made earlier in the game, and he received a technical for throwing the ball in reaction to a call against Troy Daniels. He was also given a flagrant 1 for taking down Tim Hardaway Jr. by grabbing the back of his jersey on a layup attempt.

Booker wasn't in the Suns' locker room after the game when the media was allowed inside, but his teammate, Tyler Ulis, explained the situation from his point of view.

“When a guy blocks your shot and he not only stares at him but he walks up to him obviously Booker is smart enough to know he’s trying to get in his head but it’s hard not to react in that situation,” Ulis said, per AZcentral.com.

The whole interaction lead to a big Twitter beef after the game, which started with Kanter tweeting, "Hold that 'L' kid. Talk to me nice or don't talk to me at all..."



From there, Suns backup forward Jared Dudley weighed in on the matter calling out Kanter.

"You talking like you in the playoffs bruh!!! You not Westbrook bruh!! Don’t let that Knicks hype fool you! We know what you are a fake tough guy who like twitter!" Dudley wrote in part.

Kanter of course caught wind of it and responded with a jab at Dudley's fitness.

"Get on the treadmill before you talk bro. You got the retirement body," Kanter wrote.