The UFC dropped a bombshell Friday afternoon, announcing that not only will heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight kingpin Daniel Cormier coach the 27th season of "The Ultimate Fighter," but also that the titleholders will also clash in a battle for Miocic’s heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 226, the annual early-July pay-per-view that headlines International Fight Week.

Miocic vs. Cormier 'Clash of Champions' is the right call for UFC

The seismic news sent shockwaves throughout the MMA world: Everyone tried to wrap their heads around the colossal matchup between the men who just last weekend successfully retained their titles at UFC 220 in Boston.

PHOTOS: Best images from UFC 220

Most were flabbergasted by the news, excited by the idea of seeing two champions share the cage six months from now. Some immediately pondered the impact a victory for either fighter would have on their respective legacies. Others worried about what will happen to other fighters with championship dreams in those divisions, now that both titles are tied up through the summer.

Regardless, Miocic-Cormier is a massive fight with plenty of elements to unpack. Here are the most important elements from this incredible bout.

The time is right

Major fights like this normally create a logjam in two divisions, but there has never been a more fitting time to pair the heavyweight and light heavyweight champions in a fight like this, starting with the fact that neither Miocic nor Cormier has an obvious challenger at the ready.

At heavyweight, Fabricio Werdum has had a couple of solid-but-unspectacular wins since losing to Alistair Overeem, and Cain Velasquez hasn’t fought since UFC 200. In the light heavyweight ranks, Alexander Gustafsson is the clear No. 1 contender, but the Swedish standout had shoulder surgery at the end of November and has no concrete timeline for his return.

Second, both men fought last weekend, so the timelines match up seamlessly. Having them coach against one another on "TUF" is pretty smart as well, as it gives fans a chance to see a little more of Miocic’s personality before the biggest fight of his career.

What to do about the divisional races?

Miocic vs. Cormier represents a tremendous opportunity for the UFC to shift its focus to more accurately delineate each weight class — and find new names to promote in them — so that when the smoke clears from UFC 226, fans will have a better understanding of the top contenders and emerging talents.

KYTE: Featherweight division open for business again

This isn’t an easy exercise; it takes the kind of long-term vision the UFC hasn't exhibited too much over the past 18 months, and it requires the organization to properly identify one or two potential contenders in each division with whom they’re going to roll the dice. That has been a hit-or-miss adventure in recent years.

But pairing Miocic and Cormier gives the UFC anywhere from six to 12 months to improve the depth of these divisions and set things up so that when this fight is over, exciting matchups in each weight class will abound.

What about the rest of the year?

Let’s say the UFC gets everything lined up right and turns this event into a monster, with champion-vs.-champion clashes between Demetrious Johnson and TJ Dillashaw and Cris "Cyborg" Justino and Amanda Nunes also finding their way onto the July 7 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. What fights will be left for the rest of 2018?

Tying up six champions on one card isn’t ideal if you're looking ahead to further dates, but the UFC owners at Endeavor are looking to make a massive statement with this card. Provided everyone is healthy, they would still have options for the final five months.

UFC ON FOX: Bektic talks changing camps, overcoming first loss

In theory, five champions would need fights, and what's to say that by November or December, a couple of these six aren't chomping at the bit to get back in the Octagon? On top of that, five of the six divisions involved at the top of this hypothetical card could use time to get sorted, with men's bantamweight being the only weight class with obvious challengers at the ready. Even there, Dominick Cruz, Jimmie Rivera and Cody Garbrandt each would need to get another win before fighting for the title, so really, it's no harm, no foul there, too.

As much as I’ve talked about the need for long-term planning to figure out light heavyweight and heavyweight now that Miocic and Cormier are going to fight, I also understand the desire to go big with International Fight Week and let Sean, Mick and Dana figure out what to do from August through December.

What if this event is a test balloon?

Put on your tinfoil hats, folks, because it’s conspiracy theory time.

What if the UFC wants to see what kind of numbers it can do with a gigantic card like this — the UFC equivalent to WrestleMania or the Super Bowl — to weigh the pros and cons of cutting back on its pay-per-view schedule in the future? For the past couple years, the major shows have done the best business while the standard fare has failed to generate much interest beyond the hardcore set. What’s the point of running 13 events per year when only three or four of them really pop?

MORE: McGregor's title status remains unclear

Maybe there won't be three champion-vs.-champion fights, but this card would still be a good way to gauge the upper limit of interest for an event without Conor McGregor or one of the other marquee names in the organization (past or present) attached.

With the UFC looking for a new television deal and the broadcast landscape changing, what if this is a way to illustrate how much revenue a couple of stacked pay-per-view events per year could generate for a new partner looking to land more of the marquee fights for its platforms? Reducing the number of pay-per-view events would, in theory, free up more big fights for traditional broadcasts, but having a couple major events per year would be a great way to build anticipation for those shows and generate a ton of revenue.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of this event shapes up, but as of right now, July 7 should be circled on your calendar.

UFC 226 is going to be a night to remember.